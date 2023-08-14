|
14.08.2023 13:58:39
Alliance Trust PLC - Investor Forums
Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
Upcoming Investor Forums
The Company is pleased to announce that the following investor forums will be held:
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|austriamicrosystems AG / Meyer Burger Technology AG
|128206789
|49.00 %
|18.50 %
|Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Logitech International SA
|128206790
|60.00 %
|13.75 %
|Tesla Inc.
|128210424
|56.00 %
|13.00 %
Edinburgh – 7 September 2023, 10.30am -12 noon at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, The Exchange, 150 Morrison Street EH3 8EE
London – 27 October 2023, 1.15pm -3pm at WTW, Lime Street office in The Auditorium
Further details on how to attend can be found at https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk/events
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
14 August 2023
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Alliance Trust plc
Analysen zu Alliance Trust plc
Risks of Private Equity | BX Swiss TV
What are the risks of investing in Private Equity? How much time should an investor have to invest and what returns can investors expect?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtige Erholung trotz anhaltender Konjunktursorgen: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht im Montagshandel etwas an und auch der deutsche Leitindex legt zu. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}