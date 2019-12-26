Alliance Media Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 And Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Media Holdings Inc. (OTC-Pink: ADTR), a developer, publisher and distributor of interactive video games and gaming products, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, the company lost $2.3 million on sales of $6.9 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the company lost $410,000 on sales of $461,000.

The company has prepared its consolidated financial statements using the generally accepted accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which contemplate the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. The company has reported substantial operating losses for the previous two fiscal years, as well as for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Furthermore, the company currently does not have a bank line of credit or other sources of immediate capital, and its current liabilities exceed current assets. As a result, substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements including without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The words "estimate," "believe," "expect," "should"', "will", "plan", and "anticipate" and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements, which are based largely on our current expectations, involve risks and uncertainty. Actual results, events and circumstances (including future performance, results and trends) could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks associated with technological change, competitive factors and general economic conditions, including the related impact on discretionary consumer spending, our ability to obtain sufficient capital to both sustain current operations and fund future growth, changes in marketing and distribution strategies by manufacturers, timely development and release of video game products we produce, potential cost overruns in our development of video games, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, potential claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others, market acceptance of games we develop and / or publish, ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions, potential undiscovered liabilities of companies that we acquire, changes in our business or growth strategy, the emergence of new or growing competitors, various other competitive and technological factors. There can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this release will occur. The company has no duty and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019































SALES $461

$6,921







COST OF SALES 147

5,312







GROSS PROFIT 314

1,609







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES 717

3,875







LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (403)

(2,266)







Interest expense 7

61







NET LOSS $(410)

$(2,327)







Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.01)

$ (0.05)







Weighted average common shares outstanding –





Basic and Diluted 44,184

44,184

ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited, in thousands)





September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019 ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and equivalents $ 98

$ 209 Accounts receivable-net 139

246 Inventory 144

200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18

30







Total current assets 399

685







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 16

18







OTHER ASSETS 22

61







TOTAL $ 437

$ 764







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Asset based revolving loan – bank $ -

$ 135 Accounts payable 397

401 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 351

317 Unearned revenues 220

38







Total current liabilities 968

891







DEFERRED RENT -

7







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common Stock, 44,184 shares issued and outstanding 44

44 Additional paid in capital 4,265

4,252 Accumulated deficit (4,840)

(4,430)







Total deficit (531)

(134)







TOTAL $ 437

$ 764

ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited, in thousands)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $(410)

$ (2,327) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash





provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3

26 Stock-based compensation expense 13

93 Other (1)

16 Accounts receivable 107

1,116 Inventory 56

2,032 Advances to suppliers and videogame developers -

122 Prepaid expenses and other assets 45

545 Accounts payable (4)

(384) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34

(43) Unearned revenues 182

38







Net cash provided by operating activities 25

1,234







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property and equipment (1)

(12)







Net cash used in investing activities (1)

(12)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payment of asset-based revolving loan-bank,





net of proceeds (135)

(1,174) Net cash used in financing activities (135)

(1,174)







NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH





AND EQUIVALENTS (111)

48







CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING





OF PERIOD 209

161







CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 98

$ 209









View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-media-holdings-inc-reports-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-september-30-2019-and-twelve-months-ended-june-30-2019-300979460.html

SOURCE Alliance Media Holdings Inc.