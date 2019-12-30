30.12.2019 14:32:00

Alliance Group and Living Benefits Awareness Month

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Group announced plans for their third annual Living Benefits Awareness Month, to be observed throughout the month of January 2020.

Living Benefits Awareness Month

The industry-wide campaign, which takes place each January, aims to educate consumers on the importance of owning Living Benefits life insurance and the role it plays in protecting families' financial security.

Living Benefits are features built into life insurance policies (term and permanent) that allow the policyholder access to their death benefit while they're still alive if they get sick or injured. Cancer, heart attack, stroke, major organ transplant, blindness, paralysis, and chronic illness are some of the triggering events that would allow for acceleration of the policy's death benefit.

"Getting sick no longer means certain death," said Lee Duncan, VP and CMO of Alliance Group, in a recent interview with InsuranceNewsNet. "People are surviving longer, which is great news, but survival requires treatment, and treatment requires money. Having emergency access to your life insurance policy's death benefit while you're still alive is a hugely valuable option to have. More people should know about that option. That's why we created Living Benefits Awareness Month three years ago, and we're so excited about building on that success in 2020."

According to Duncan, consumers can get a better idea of what LBAM is all about by visiting the website geared towards educating the general public on Living Benefits. The address for the site is http://www.lbawarenessmonth.com.

CONTACT: Peter Goldfine, Dir. Of Digital Innovation | 678.969.9000 | 231353@email4pr.com

The Nation's Leader in Living Benefits

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-group-and-living-benefits-awareness-month-300979592.html

SOURCE Alliance Group

