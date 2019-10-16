Alliance for Stem Cell Therapy Now and American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Hosting Safety Industry Panel

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AASCP has recently created guidelines which are current safety recommendations given to Physicians who are using biologics in their medical practice. A highly anticipated Safety Standards Panel hosted by AASCP on November 2, 2019, will be moderated by The Alliance for Cell Therapy Now, with President Ms. Janet Marchbrody.

Alliance for Cell Therapy Now is a coalition of organizations representing patients, health care providers, and the academic and scientific community, who are working together to advance safe and effective regenerative cell therapies. The mission is to advance the development, manufacturing, and delivery of safe and effective regenerative cell therapies through policy development, consensus, and advocacy.

Alliance for Cell Therapy Now is bringing together experts and stakeholders to gain consensus on and advocate for policies that will advance the science and the field, including those focused on promoting clinical research, assuring the adoption of consensus standards to promote safety and quality, building capacity and expertise within the workforce, and establishing a national outcomes database to advance the science, promote improvements in quality and safety, and inform regulatory, payment, and patient decision-making.

Alliance for Cell Therapy Now is guided by an Advisory Board comprised of leaders in the scientific, academic, and patient communities; Ms. Janet M. Marchibroda President, Alliance for Cell Therapy Now Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center Senior Vice President, Health Policy, Bockorny Group, has agreed to join the AASCP as a moderator for their Safety Panel at The Hyatt Regency in Miami. The Safety panel session will be broadcast live on YouTube at 3:00 P.M. on November 2, 2019.

According to AASCP, If you are using biologics in your practice, whether you are using SVF, PRP, bone marrow, UCB, amniotic products, exosomes, xenografts, or peptides, there are key considerations to take into account to achieve the best safety for your patients. The AASCP also recommends communication with the Chief Scientific Officer from the laboratory you work with. AASCP advises that just talking to a sales agent is not sufficient enough when determining the quality of products for your patients. Sales agents typically do not have a medical or scientific background.

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier; "Safety is first. Again, the whole idea is to convey the message to all Physicians that we strive for ingenuity in the field. There are some bad actors out there that place greed before patient safety and that hurts the patient and the Regenerative medicine field as a whole. It makes it harder all around for everyone."

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Marie Barba at AASCP 305-891-4686 and you can also visit us at www.aascp.net.

Related Images

aascp-conference-in-miami-florida.jpeg

AASCP conference in Miami Florida

Sold out AASCP conference

ms-janet-marchibroda.jpg

Ms. Janet Marchibroda

Ms. Marchibroda serves as the President of Alliance for Cell Therapy Now

dr-farshchian.jpeg

Dr. Farshchian

Founder of AASCP

Related Links

AASCP Safety guidelines

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-for-stem-cell-therapy-now-and-american-academy-of-stem-cell-physicians-hosting-safety-industry-panel-300939910.html

SOURCE The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians