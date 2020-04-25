Allergy Standards Announces the Appointment of Bret Barasch to Lead Sales in the USA

DUBLIN, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today the appointment of Bret Barasch as Head of US Business Development

As Allergy Standards continues to expand and diversify across the USA, the appointment of Bret Barasch is key to the development and execution of these strategic business opportunities.

In this role, Bret's key responsibilities include: to grow and expand the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program in the USA, create and build meaningful partnerships with relevant companies across the retail landscape, and represent the organization at key events and conferences. Bret will be the lead contact in the U.S. for organizations looking to certify consumer products through scientific testing and licensing the Certification Mark.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and esteemed company at such an important and pivotal time. I look forward to growing and expanding the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program here in the U.S. head Quarters. ASL's team of scientists and robust testing standards are helping those suffering from allergies and asthma make informed decisions to live healthier lives in both the home and office." said Bret Barasch

Bret is a highly accomplished sales and marketing executive, with over 20 years of experience and an impressive record in driving revenue growth and market development. His areas of expertise include healthcare technology, media and publishing. His track record includes securing global partnerships with organizations such as National Geographic, Time, Inc. and the International Association of Science Parks.

"We are delighted to welcome Bret to the Allergy Standards team as head of sales for the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program in the US. His past experience both as an AI platform evangelist and with other Certification Marks means he is ideally suited to lead the rapid expansion of the program we are experiencing. The new reality of heightened focus on indoor air quality and healthy homes mean his appointment is particularly timely," says Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards.

About Allergy Standards

Our mantra is 'design thinking and innovation for healthier indoor air' for the allergy aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, it creates meaningful scientific standards for testing a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on improving indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL's mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science, education and innovation. Our vision is a world where all ER visits caused by exposure to avoidable indoor allergens are eliminated.

http://www.allergystandards.com

About the Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique and ground breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program scientifically tests and identifies consumer products that are more suitable for people with asthma and allergies.

The Certification Program is committed to excellence in the testing and certification of products that are scientifically proven to be more appropriate for customers concerned about allergies, asthma, and poor indoor air quality. The program works with retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a 'healthy home' concept including air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more.

asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

SOURCE Allergy Standards