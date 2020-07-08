08.07.2020 08:50:00

Allergy Partners Announces the opening of their Specialty Pharmacy

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allergy Partners is pleased to announce the opening of the Allergy Partners Specialty Pharmacy located in Asheville, North Carolina. The opening of the specialty pharmacy marks the culmination of a long effort by Allergy Partners and its partner, Diplomat Infusion Services (a division of Optum) to create a unique service for patients suffering from immunologic disorders. The goal of the Allergy Partners Specialty Pharmacy is quite simple: to provide our patients and their families with superior service and quality of care while closing gaps in continuity of care.

The pharmacy will initially focus on 3 disease states – humoral immune deficiency (IVIG/SCIG), HAE, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Over time, we anticipate expanding the formulary to other conditions/medications. The pharmacy will be licensed initially in North Carolina and begin serving patients in early July. Licensing in other states will roll out as quickly as state procedures permit.

Allergy Partners has partnered with Diplomat Specialty Infusions, a recognized leader in the field, to provide operational and technical support for the pharmacy. In bringing years of expertise to the table, Diplomat is working side by side with us to ensure that our patients have the best possible experience and outcomes.

We are very excited about the Allergy Partners Specialty Pharmacy and firmly believe it will improve the care we provide our patients We hope you share this enthusiasm! If so, we'd be delighted to discuss the new pharmacy further and see if we can be your specialty pharmacy. But, if you are currently receiving care from another pharmacy, are happy with their service, and prefer not to change, we completely understand. Your health and satisfaction are priority #1.

 

SOURCE Allergy Partners

CieFinRichemont 63.26
1.35 %
Lonza Grp 525.00
1.04 %
Adecco Group 45.98
0.52 %
Geberit 485.50
0.43 %
ABB 22.87
0.40 %
Swisscom 490.10
-0.99 %
Zurich Insur Gr 338.50
-1.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.60
-1.17 %
CS Group 9.90
-1.79 %
Alcon 54.46
-2.16 %
SMI vorbörslich im Minus -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt dürfte sich am Dienstag leichter präsentieren. Der DAX bewegt sich vor Handelseröffnung auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz aus.

Nachrichten

