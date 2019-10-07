Allergan Expands REFRESH® Portfolio With New REFRESH® RELIEVA™ Lubricant Eye Drop Product Line

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage in eye care, today announced the launch of three new over-the-counter (OTC) REFRESH® RELIEVA™ products: REFRESH® RELIEVA™, REFRESH® RELIEVA™ PF (preservative-free) multidose, and REFRESH® RELIEVA™ FOR CONTACTS. This new line of artificial tear formulations available in preserved, preservative-free multidose, and a formula designed for contact lens wearers, are specially formulated to relieve discomfort due to eye dryness and to prevent further irritation. REFRESH®, a doctor recommended brand of artificial tears, continues to expand its portfolio by offering the only family of products in the U.S. with carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), hyaluronic acid (HA, an inactive ingredient), glycerin, and HydroCell™ technology--Allergan's proprietary sodium chloride (NaCl) free, glycerin-based solution that enables hydration and maintains the volume of cells on the ocular surface.

"We are pleased to expand our robust artificial tear portfolio with REFRESH® RELIEVA™ products as we continue to exemplify our commitment to innovation in eye care. This brand-new line provides doctors and patients with three unique options to treat patients' individual needs when it comes to dry, irritated eyes and contact lens dryness," said Jag Dosanjh, Senior Vice President, Allergan US Eye Care. "With REFRESH® RELIEVA™ FOR CONTACTS, contact lens patients now have a new option. As the number one selling brand in preservative-free artificial tears, it was also important to us to introduce REFRESH® RELIEVA™ in a new, convenient preservative-free bottle. Now patients can enjoy the convenience of a multidose bottle with all the benefits of being preservative-free."

Over 26 million people in the United States suffer from symptoms of eye dryness, including irritation, burning, dryness, and discomfort. Eye dryness can be caused by advanced age, contact lens wear, certain medications, other medical conditions, or environmental factors. Studies show REFRESH® RELIEVA™ products improve the symptoms of eye dryness in patients, with a low incidence of blur upon installation.

70% of patients reported no blur when REFRESH® RELIEVA™ and REFRESH® RELIEVA™ FOR CONTACTS was first applied

"As eye dryness varies for each patient, I'm excited to have three new artificial tear treatment options since we know that one size doesn't fit all for patients," said Milton Hom, OD. "Different patients have different needs and REFRESH® RELIEVA™ provides the diversity to satisfy more patients. With a low-blur formula and HydroCell™ technology REFRESH® RELIEVA™ will be my preferred artificial tear."

About REFRESH® RELIEVA™

REFRESH® RELIEVA™ Lubricant Eye Drops are available in three formulations: preserved, preservative-free and a formula for contact lens wearers. This trio is the only family of products in the U.S. formulated with carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), hyaluronic acid (HA, an inactive ingredient), glycerin, and HydroCell™ technology. HydroCell™ technology is Allergan's proprietary NaCl-free, glycerin-based solution that enables hydration and maintains the volume of cells on the ocular surface. The REFRESH® RELIEVA™ family of Lubricant Eye Drops expands the options within the trusted REFRESH® line of artificial tears.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in new treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Our eye care pipeline includes 13 additional agents for multiple ocular conditions.

Our commitment to the well-being of patients is also reflected in philanthropy. Allergan and The Allergan Foundation support more than 150 organizations around the world working to improve lives and communities. We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

