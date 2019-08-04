Allen Technologies Partners with VUCA Health to Provide On-demand, Medication Video Content to Enhance the Patient Experience and Improve Care

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VUCA Health announced today that it has partnered with Allen Technologies, an interactive patient engagement solutions provider, to deliver its MedsOnCue video content through Allen's E3 patient engagement solution to health systems across the country.

Allen Technologies will now make VUCA's education content available as a feature of its E3 offering of patient engagement solutions. With access to the extensive MedsOnCue video library, hospitals using Allen's E3 Patient Engagement Solution can help patients and their caregivers better understand the medications being administered during their health journey.

"VUCA's medication videos elevate patient education and engagement by helping patients and their families understand what medications they are taking, why they are taking them and what outcomes they should expect," said Allen Technologies President Mark Lancaster. "This strategic partnership further enhances our ability to help customers improve health literacy, HCAHPS scores, and improve outcomes."

Allen's E3 Patient Engagement Solution will now be equipped with medication videos available in both English and Spanish and written at a 5th grade reading level. These short videos cover the most important information a patient needs to know like indications, side effects, and how to get the best out of their treatment. By improving health literacy, the medication videos can help to reduce readmissions, save time for healthcare providers, and improve patient satisfaction.

"Allen Technology's platform makes a real difference in the experiences of the patient and their families during a hospital stay," said VUCA Health President Richard Waithe, PharmD. "We are excited that MedsOnCue will be available to support Allen Technology's patient education strategies and believe our content will enhance their mission to achieve better care and outcomes through patient engagement."

About Allen Technologies

Allen Technologies transforms the way hospitals engage, educate and empower patients. Allen's E3 patient engagement system, delivered via television, tablet and bedside monitor, is a patient-centric portal for patient education, in- room comfort control, and entertainment. Learn more at www.engagewithallen.com, at facebook.com/allentechnologies or on Twitter at @allen_E3.

About VUCA Health

VUCA Health provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. VUCA has built the largest library of medication education videos, available in both English and Spanish, that integrates into websites, mobile apps, and patient portals. Learn more at www.vucahealth.com or on Twitter @VUCAhealth.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allen-technologies-partners-with-vuca-health-to-provide-on-demand-medication-video-content-to-enhance-the-patient-experience-and-improve-care-300896048.html

SOURCE VUCA Health