Allegiant Reports August 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2019.

Scheduled Service



August 2019 August 2018 Change Passengers 1,241,846 1,168,900 6.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,047,568 1,009,746 3.7% Available seat miles (000) 1,229,543 1,185,763 3.7% Load factor 85.2% 85.2% (0.0) pts Departures 8,768 8,237 6.4% Average stage length (miles) 822 846 (2.8%)





Total System *



August 2019 August 2018 Change Passengers 1,256,712 1,180,474 6.5% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,066,077 1,025,444 4.0% Available seat miles (000) 1,306,860 1,242,178 5.2% Load factor 81.6% 82.6% (1.0) pts Departures 9,294 8,659 7.3% Average stage length (miles) 824 843 (2.3%)



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon August 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.13

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

