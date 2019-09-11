11.09.2019 01:11:00

Allegiant Reports August 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for August 2019. 

Scheduled Service



August 2019

August 2018

Change

Passengers

1,241,846

1,168,900

6.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,047,568

1,009,746

3.7%

Available seat miles (000)

1,229,543

1,185,763

3.7%

Load factor

85.2%

85.2%

(0.0) pts

Departures

8,768

8,237

6.4%

Average stage length (miles)

822

846

(2.8%)




Total System*



August 2019

August 2018

Change

Passengers

1,256,712

1,180,474

6.5%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,066,077

1,025,444

4.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,306,860

1,242,178

5.2%

Load factor

81.6%

82.6%

(1.0) pts

Departures

9,294

8,659

7.3%

Average stage length (miles)

824

843

(2.3%)


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

 

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

August 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.13

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-august-2019-traffic-300915636.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

