28.01.2021 19:56:00

Allegiant Announces Strategic Additions To Senior Leadership Team

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced several key additions to its senior leadership team. The new positions bring strategic emphasis to the areas of human resources, treasury/corporate finance and revenue as the company plans its next phase of growth.

"Allegiant began 2020 on pace for a record year of growth, before the onset of the pandemic and an array of previously unimaginable challenges," said John Redmond, president, Allegiant Travel Company. "Our ability to be on solid ground to weather the storm, and to take the extraordinary measures necessary to position for a post-pandemic future was due to the efforts of our team. As we look at our next phase, we are pleased to broaden our senior leadership group to address the challenges of an increasingly complex landscape."

The Las Vegas-based travel company has named Rebecca Henry senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). In this role she will be responsible for strategic development of all workforce planning in support of company goals, including addressing employee culture and critical issues such as diversity and pay equity, as well as leadership and executive-level development. Henry, who joined Allegiant in 2012, previously served as vice president, people services. 

Robert Neal has been named senior vice president, corporate finance and treasurer. In his previous role as vice president, fleet and corporate finance, Neal was responsible for fleet transactions pivotal to the airline's transition to an all-Airbus fleet, and in 2020 played a critical role in financial strategy and stabilization in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this position he will lead treasury activities including corporate finance, banking and cash management, asset management, fleet transactions, procurement and insurance. Neal has served in progressive roles with Allegiant since 2007.

Drew Wells will serve as senior vice president, revenue, leading efforts to ensure long-term network success in the post-pandemic environment. Wells, who joined Allegiant in 2011, has been a key architect in network planning, leading the company's revenue and network teams to support profitable growth since 2017. His teams designed and executed a unique-in-industry pandemic strategy which helped to mitigate cash burn and keep Allegiant's network in place to capture returning demand for leisure travel.

The new senior leadership appointments are effective February 1.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

