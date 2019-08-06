06.08.2019 22:36:00

Alleghany Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results -- Notice

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  A complete, full-text news release for Alleghany's 2019 second quarter results is available on Alleghany's website at www.alleghany.com and is also contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  In conjunction with the release, Alleghany has also posted its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.

About Alleghany Corporation
Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) creates value through owning and managing operating subsidiaries and investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., a national underwriter of property and liability specialty insurance coverages; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages.  Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation engages in and oversees strategic investments and acquisitions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alleghany-corporation-reports-2019-second-quarter-results----notice-300897543.html

SOURCE Alleghany Corporation

