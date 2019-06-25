ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda

ALLDATA continues to meet demand for OEM repair information on the most advanced vehicle technologies in the European market

ELK GROVE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Europe GmbH, an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC, an AutoZone company, has signed an agreement with Honda Motor Europe Ltd., to republish Honda repair and maintenance information for cars. The addition of Honda brings the total number of brands in ALLDATA Repair to 23. With more than 1,000 models, ALLDATA delivers the most comprehensive source of manufacturer repair procedures, instructions, and diagrams to the independent aftermarket.



ALLDATA Repair is uniquely positioned to provide technicians with repair information required to complete even the most difficult repair jobs facing workshops today. Garages rely on ALLDATA Repair to provide OEM information to diagnose, maintain and repair the most innovative technologies to manufacturer standards.

"With the addition of Honda, ALLDATA Repair can now serve more vehicles on the road in Europe. We recently reached a milestone of delivering 40 million documents including service schedules, repair procedures, body and frame information, and wiring diagrams. This level of in-depth repair information is imperative for workshops that take on complex repair jobs,” said Kevin F. Culmo, Managing Director ALLDATA Europe GmbH and Group Vice President, ALLDATA LLC. "We are pleased to be able to serve independent workshops with up-to-date OEM information and provide technicians with the technical specifications needed to repair to manufacturer standards. We are also developing enhancements to our data structure which will help technicians find information faster.”

"ALLDATA has a long-standing relationship with Honda in the United States and we are pleased to extend that to the European market. Our manufacturer agreements and our ability to deliver advanced technical solutions allow us to continue our legacy of supporting the independent aftermarket,” said Satwinder Mangat President, ALLDATA. "Feedback from our workshops clearly identifies a need for repair information that helps them with current and future challenges associated with advanced technologies, and ALLDATA will offer solutions to meet that need for both mechanical and body repair workshops.”

ALLDATA has provided ALLDATA Repair for the European market since launching at Automechanika in 2014. Today ALLDATA Europe provides more than 40 million articles of detailed procedures and diagrams to over 7,000 customers.

About ALLDATA

ALLDATA® is the leading provider of unedited OEM (original equipment manufacturer) information for the automotive repair and collision industries. Founded in 1986, the Elk Grove, Calif.-based company has more than 115,000 subscribers worldwide who rely on ALLDATA for OEM-accurate automotive service and collision repair information, shop management software, training, and customer relations tools.

ALLDATA’S flagship products, ALLDATA Repair® and ALLDATA Collision®, feature a factory-direct database of more than 38,000 engine-specific vehicles – 95% of all vehicles on the road today. ALLDATA Repair is the go-to source for comprehensive, factory-correct mechanical information for the automotive industry, and it includes expert repair technician support in ALLDATA® CommunitySM. ALLDATA Collision is the single source of OEM collision repair information, delivering unedited and regularly updated information for structural repairs, mechanical, and diagnostic information. ALLDATA DiagnosticsTM is the company’s newest product – it turns a tablet into an affordable, professional scan tool with the power of ALLDATA built in. ALLDATA Collision Advantage bundles ALLDATA Collision with Estimate Integration to deliver OE-accurate estimates, including Vital repairs and OEM-required inspections and repairs. The ALLDATA Mobile® app, combined with a tablet, makes vehicle information and ALLDATA Repair available right at the vehicle to speed repairs. ALLDATA Manage® Online is a comprehensive shop management system that offers anytime, anywhere access to create quotes and invoices, electronically order parts, manage bays and technicians and track shop profitability. ALLDATA Tech-Assist® provides one-on-one assistance by phone from ASE Certified Master Technicians to help diagnose and solve tough repairs. ALLDATA® Training GarageSM is an online training resource with technical and business courses for shop staff and automotive students at all levels. Visit www.alldata.com for more information.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of May 4, 2019, the Company had 5,686 stores in 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, 576 stores in Mexico, and 25 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,287.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.