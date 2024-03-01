Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.03.2024 04:39:30

ALLDATA Europe adds three more vehicle manufacturers to workshop portal – bringing total to 36

AutoZone
2635.81 CHF 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Europe’s technicians can now access ALLDATA repair data for Abarth, Chrysler and Tesla.

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Repair subscribers across Europe can now access original OEM repair information from Abarth, Chrysler and Tesla.

With these agreements, the number of vehicle manufacturers (VMs) available from ALLDATA Repair has reached 36. This means independent technicians can gain genuine technical data for 96% of vehicles on the road today.

Additionally, ALLDATA Repair subscribers can now quickly locate hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) repair data through an improved ‘component tree’ search list. This development showcases ALLDATA Europe’s commitment to adding all newly published hybrid and EV data to its repair portal in the future.

ALLDATA Repair includes more than 100,000 vehicle combinations

ALLDATA Europe continues to listen to customer demand with the introduction of these three new VMs, following requested introductions for Dodge, Ram, and Jeep in 2023, further expanding ALLDATA Repair’s capabilities. There are now more than 118,000 vehicle combinations available.

This wealth of information includes Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs), diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) and technical drawings and wiring diagrams. These resources, including electrical connector views, offer technicians a comprehensive toolkit.

ALLDATA Europe remains dedicated to helping technicians eliminate guesswork, making repairs simpler and more efficient.

ALLDATA President, Satwinder Mangat, said: "ALLDATA Europe is excited to offer technicians expanded vehicle coverage with the addition of Abarth, Chrysler and Tesla. It’s crucial that technicians have access to the most current OEM information, so they can safely and accurately repair vehicles according to manufacturer specifications. Our industry leading ALLDATA Repair solution does just that and more.”

ALLDATA Europe Managing Director, Karol Englert, added: "These latest introductions to ALLDATA Repair complement our desire to continually build a product that keeps up with market trends and meets the needs of technicians across Europe.

"Technicians are looking after vehicles of all makes and models across all powertrains; therefore, it’s crucial that we continue to improve and add to ALLDATA Repair. If we do that, we’ll ensure our customers, and their customers are satisfied.”

To learn more and discover how ALLDATA Repair works in practice, check out https://www.alldata.com/eu/en/video-EN. The website also offers the chance to request a free trial or sign up immediately.

For more information about ALLDATA Europe, please contact Tom Henman, at Epiphany Communications on 07341 375092 or e-mail tom@epiphanycomms.co.uk

About ALLDATA Europe

ALLDATA Europe GmbH was established in 2009 to provide automotive repair shops with accurate and unedited OE manufacturer repair data not previously available in Europe. ALLDATA launched ALLDATA Repair® for the European market at Automechanika in 2012. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, ALLDATA has more than 12,500 customers in more than 30 countries. ALLDATA sells direct and through a network of resellers and distributors throughout Europe. ALLDATA Repair helps workshops and garages increase productivity and accuracy while maintaining the highest- level repair standards. ALLDATA Europe is an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC.

About ALLDATA
ALLDATA® is the industry’s #1 choice for unedited OEM automotive repair and collision information, diagnostics, shop management software, and support services. Founded in 1986 and acquired by AutoZone in 1996, ALLDATA is headquartered in Elk Grove, Calif., with operations in Europe, the U.K., Canada, and Mexico. Visit www.ALLDATA.com for more information.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ef702f3-bf8e-495d-8edc-d71864be2454

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67f8446e-73ec-4b89-a152-e612f8afce37 


