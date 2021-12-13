Allarity Therapeutics Announces Delisting and Last Day of Trading in the Company’s Shares on Nasdaq First North

Press release





Hørsholm, Denmark (December 13, 2021) — Allarity Therapeutics A/S ("Allarity A/S” or the "Company”) today announced that Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden ("Nasdaq First North”) has accepted the Company’s application to delist the shares of Allarity A/S. Allarity A/S submitted the application immediately after publishing the Company’s press release of December 11, 2021, announcing the intention to delist.

Nasdaq First North has published its decision (668/21) on December 13, 2021, announcing that the last day of trading for the Company’s shares on Nasdaq First North will be December 20, 2021.

The delisting process of Allarity Therapeutics A/S does not influence the first day of trading of the shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. on the U.S. Nasdaq stock market scheduled to be on December 21, 2021.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics A/S ((Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary and highly validated companion diagnostic technology, the DRP® platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of five drug candidates, including: Stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 development for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan-TKI being prepared for NDA submission to the FDA as 3rd line therapy for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubule inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the 2nd line treatment of metastatic breast cancer and in Phase 2 development, in Europe, for the treatment of the same indication; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer and/or glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The LiPlaCis® and 2X-111 programs are partnered, via out-license, to Smerud Medical Research International AS. In 2021, Allarity sold the global rights to Irofulven, a DNA-damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer, back to Lantern Pharma, Inc. The Company maintains an R&D facility in Hoersholm, Denmark.



For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.Allarity.com

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, and only treating those patients with a sufficiently high DRP® score, the therapeutic response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including transcriptomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from patient biopsies. The DRP® platform has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 37 out of 47 clinical studies that were examined (both retrospective and prospective), including ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trials of Stenoparib and IXEMPRA®. The DRP® platform, which can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs, has been extensively published in peer reviewed literature.

Important Information About the Recapitalization Share Exchange and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed Recapitalization transaction between Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Allarity Therapeutics A/S. A full description of the terms and conditions of the Plan of Reorganization and Asset Purchase Agreement constituting the recapitalization has been provided in a registration statement on Form S-4 (Registration No. 333-258968) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., that includes a prospectus with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the recapitalization, and information with respect to an extraordinary meeting of Allarity Therapeutics A/S shareholders to vote on the recapitalization and related transactions. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and Allarity Therapeutics A/S urges its investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read the information statement and prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents contain important information about Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics A/S, and the recapitalization transaction. The registration statement was declared effective on November 5, 2021, and the definitive information statement and prospectus included in the registration statement was distributed to shareholders of Allarity Therapeutics A/S, by press release and published on Allarity Therapeutics A/S website: https://allarity.com/press-release/notice-of-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-of-allarity-therapeutics-a-s-to-be-held-on-november-22-2021/. Shareholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the Form S-4 registration statement, including the information statement and prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC without charge, by directing a request to: Allarity Therapeutics A/S at Venlighedsej 1, 2970 Horsholm, Denmark. The preliminary and definitive information statement and prospectus included in the registration statement can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Participation in the Solicitation

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics A/S, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies or consents from Allarity Therapeutics A/S shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. A list of the names of the directors and executive officers of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and Allarity Therapeutics A/S and information regarding their interests in the recapitalization transaction is contained in the information statement and prospectus. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide Allarity’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words "anticipates,” "believe,” "continue,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intends,” "may,” "might,” "plan,” "possible,” "potential,” "predicts,” "project,” "should,” "would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s first day of trading on the U.S. Nasdaq and the last day of trading on the Nasdaq First North Market Sweden, NDA submission for dovitinib and its PMA submission for the drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostic for dovitinib, any statements related to ongoing clinical trials for stenoparib for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, or ongoing clinical trials (in Europe) for IXEMPRA® for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s DRP® companion diagnostics platform in predicting whether a particular patient is likely to respond to a specific drug. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available, the risk that results of a clinical study are subject to interpretation and additional analyses may be needed and/or may contradict such results, the receipt of regulatory approval for dovitinib or any of our other therapeutic candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our therapeutic candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company’s current and future clinical trials and the timing of the Company’s preclinical studies and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors” in our Form S-1 registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

The information was submitted for publication on December 13, 2021.





