All Traffic Solutions named to 2019 NVTC Tech 100 for technological innovation in traffic safety and parking

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second consecutive year, Herndon, Virginia-based All Traffic Solutions (ATS), a provider of cloud-based products and software for traffic safety, smart parking and intelligent transportation systems (ITS), has been named as one of the NVTC Tech 100 companies. This highlights the work the company has done to improve traffic safety and to improve the efficiency, profitability, environmental performance and user-friendliness of parking operations.

The NVTC Tech 100 is an annual list chosen by the Northern Virginia Technology Council. They exist to celebrate the top companies and leaders in the Greater Washington technology community. Categories represent the most important and growing sectors in the region's technology sector, and highlight the companies and individuals who are driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading growth in the Greater Washington region.

To qualify, entrants have to demonstrate to the judging panel how and why they stand out from the crowd — how what they do is truly different, and how it makes a difference to how we live our lives.

Since 1999, ATS has continually been first to market with innovative solutions for the traffic safety and parking sectors. This has resulted in several patents, and the company recently launched two new products that will make a significant, positive difference to road safety and casualty figures — Wrong Way Alert, which detects and provides alerts of wrong-way drivers, and FloodAlert, which provides timely warnings of road flooding.

In the parking management sector, the company has provided numerous solutions to top-level companies. ATS' open-platform philosophy enables it to provide complete solutions from its own portfolio and also integrate with customers' existing systems and optimize their performance.

"We've championed the use of advanced sensors and cloud computing to provide data-hungry cities the information they need to make their communities safer and save lives," Andy Souders, CEO, explains. "We have leveraged that same technology and our years of experience to dramatically improve the parking experience for large corporate customers, municipalities, retail and higher education. This award reflects those efforts and the results and I am amazingly proud of the entire team at ATS and our loyal and ever-growing customer base."

"With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, All Traffic Solutions stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce ATS as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

About All Traffic Solutions

All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in portable, cloud-supported devices for traffic safety, smart parking, and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) applications. Our innovative Software as a Service solutions and connected devices are transforming how communities solve their most complex parking, traffic and transportation challenges. ATS' patented TraffiCloud® and ParkingCloud™ platforms enable organizations to remotely manage their sensor networks and centralize data in real time. Over 5,000 organizations use ATS technology to increase traffic safety, improve parking system performance by maximizing revenues and the customer experience, and optimize operational performance through traffic and parking pattern analysis. Visit AllTrafficSolutions.com.

