01.08.2019 11:30:00

All Traffic Solutions Launches FloodAlert Cloud-based Flood Detection and Notification System

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions (ATS), a leading provider of reliable, durable and innovative traffic safety and management products and solutions, announces the launch ATS FloodAlert, a Flood Detection and Notification System for law enforcement, municipalities, DoTs and public works departments, and transit authorities. The cloud-based system provides high availability, and proactive flood detection and notification options to keep the public informed and prevent tragedy.

The FloodAlert system uses ATS' ultrasonic sensor to detect rising water levels in a flood-prone area. The multi-channel flood notification system automatically triggers pre-set alerts and notifications when flooding begins to occur, which can:

  • Display warnings to drivers and suggest alternate routes using variable message boards located at or before key intersections
  • Direct traffic flow appropriately and safely, without inconveniencing drivers, to minimize congestion and hazards caused by flooded roadways    
  • Notify appropriate staff when water levels at each location approach flood stage
  • Push data automatically to messaging on signage, turn on warning beacons, 511 alert systems, websites and social media networks, as well as to the Waze Connected Citizens Program and/or existing systems.

The system is managed in the ATS TraffiCloud™ remote management system currently in use by thousands of government agencies and organizations and can incorporate easily into weather and citizen alert systems already in place. FloodAlert is hosted on Microsoft Azure for reliability and high-availability.

"According to the National Weather Service, flooding is the second-highest weather-related killer in the United States. As we head into hurricane season, advanced notification and dynamic messaging can help save lives," said Andy Souders, President and CEO of ATS. "The FloodAlert Detection and Notification System leverages the latest advancements in technology to keep the public informed 24/7 in the event of flooding, and provides a holistic view of environmental, road and facility conditions."

For more information on the ATS FloodAlert Detection and Notification System, visit the company's webpage.

For more information on ATS traffic safety and parking solutions, visit the company's website.

Posted in Press Releases.

About All Traffic Solutions
All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in cloud-based traffic and smart parking technology. Our innovative SaaS solutions and connected devices are changing the way forward-thinking communities and organizations solve their most complex traffic, transportation and parking challenges. ATS' TraffiCloud and ParkingCloud platforms allow customers to remotely manage all of their traffic and parking devices and aggregate the disparate sensor data into a central hub in real time. Over 5000 organizations rely on ATS technologies to increase traffic safety, maximize resources and budget, analyze historical traffic and parking patterns, increase parking revenues, improve the parking experience, and plan for the future. Visit AllTrafficSolutions.com. Like our Facebook page /alltrafficsolutions and follow us on Twitter @alltrafficsol.

 

SOURCE All Traffic Solutions

Nachrichten

