All Traffic Solutions Launches FloodAlert Cloud-based Flood Detection and Notification System

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions (ATS), a leading provider of reliable, durable and innovative traffic safety and management products and solutions, announces the launch ATS FloodAlert, a Flood Detection and Notification System for law enforcement, municipalities, DoTs and public works departments, and transit authorities. The cloud-based system provides high availability, and proactive flood detection and notification options to keep the public informed and prevent tragedy.

The FloodAlert system uses ATS' ultrasonic sensor to detect rising water levels in a flood-prone area. The multi-channel flood notification system automatically triggers pre-set alerts and notifications when flooding begins to occur, which can:



Display warnings to drivers and suggest alternate routes using variable message boards located at or before key intersections

Direct traffic flow appropriately and safely, without inconveniencing drivers, to minimize congestion and hazards caused by flooded roadways

Notify appropriate staff when water levels at each location approach flood stage

Push data automatically to messaging on signage, turn on warning beacons, 511 alert systems, websites and social media networks, as well as to the Waze Connected Citizens Program and/or existing systems.

The system is managed in the ATS TraffiCloud™ remote management system currently in use by thousands of government agencies and organizations and can incorporate easily into weather and citizen alert systems already in place. FloodAlert is hosted on Microsoft Azure for reliability and high-availability.

"According to the National Weather Service, flooding is the second-highest weather-related killer in the United States. As we head into hurricane season, advanced notification and dynamic messaging can help save lives," said Andy Souders, President and CEO of ATS. "The FloodAlert Detection and Notification System leverages the latest advancements in technology to keep the public informed 24/7 in the event of flooding, and provides a holistic view of environmental, road and facility conditions."

