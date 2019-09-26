All Traffic Solutions' first open house focuses on community traffic safety

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions hosted a successful first law enforcement open house at its corporate headquarters in Herndon, Virginia on September 19. Throughout the event, officers from police and sheriff departments in the Metro DC area shared ideas and best practices for addressing speeding complaints and avoiding traffic incidents in local communities. They also learned how ATS technology can help to address the changing needs of law enforcement.

ATS showcased its broad range of readily deployable radar speed signs, message boards, high-accuracy vehicle counting devices and handheld Lidar, as well as new technologies for flood detection and alerting, preventing wrong-way crashes and remote traffic management. A vivid demonstration of the durability of its made in the USA products was provided when attendees took turns hurling a football at an ATS Shield 12 radar speed display; they competed to win a Shield 12 and a handcrafted wooden American flag from Flags of Valor, a Virginia-based veteran owned-and-operated company that raises money for veteran and first-responder charities.

"Officers shared other ways ATS helps them keep community roads safe, such as utilizing our SpeedAlert speed trailers with ATS TraffiCloud™ software to resolve neighborhood speeding complaints faster and more efficiently," said Andy Souders, President and CEO of ATS.

"The SpeedAlert radar message displays allow us to remotely share important information with thousands of vehicles driving by. We post all kinds of messages, like Silver Alerts, traffic updates and event information," said Officer Joseph McGaha of the Montgomery County Police Department, who attended the event with others from his department.

"Meeting with law enforcement officials face-to-face allows us to talk in-depth about what concerns them and the communities they serve," said Carrie Fedders, Director of Sales for ATS. "The many Vision Zero-type initiatives emphasize saving lives, and technology has a big role to play. It helps to maximize resources and budget and reduce the burden on officers."

"We're very pleased our first event was such a success. It sets the scene for future events and further conversations about how to make our communities safer," added Fedders.

For more information on ATS portable and durable radar speed displays, folding variable messaging signs, vehicle counters and cloud-based remote traffic management solutions for data and devices, visit the company's web site.

For more information on ATS traffic safety and parking solutions, visit the ATS http://www.alltrafficsolutions.com/solutions page.

SOURCE All Traffic Solutions