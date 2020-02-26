All Set for Love Cooking Live!

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home cooks, mark your calendars! This one's for you. Love Cooking Live is back and better than ever! Organised by the wonderful team behind Cake Bake & Sweets show, Love Cooking Live is the only live cooking event in Australia that's 100% dedicated to at home cooking and entertaining. The show will be cooking up deliciousness in Sydney on Oct 16-18, 2020 at Sydney Showground and again inMelbourne on Nov 27-29, 2020 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Love Cooking Live is for the passionate home cook to taste, try, buy, and learn new skills in the kitchen from the hottest celebrity chefs and experts. One of the highlights of this highly anticipated event is the live Cooking Competition featuring the best home cooks in the country. Watch as they battle it out in the kitchen to win amazing prizes and the title of 'Australia's Best Home Cook!' Love Cooking Live will also showcase the latest cooking trends and kitchen gadgets, feature mouthwatering live cooking demos, a sizzling BBQ space, hands-on food workshops, a luxurious VIP champagne lounge, and heaps more!

Based on huge demand from previous years' successes, the organisers have decided to launch Love Cooking Live as a separate event. This means that home cooks will have more room to explore the food and product booths, join cooking and food presentation Masterclasses, learn amazing tips, tricks, and kitchen hacks from the masters, taste the freshest & most flavourful ingredients, and meet their beloved celebrity chefs up close!

As always, Love Cooking Live happens side-by-side with Cake Bake & Sweets Show, the equally exciting and sweetest show in Australia. Same dates, same venue, two halls right next to each other means that 1 ticket gives you access to 2 of the biggest cooking and baking shows in the country! That's quite a delicious treat that you don't wanna miss. See you at Love Cooking Live!

Love Cooking Live Shows:

Sydney : Oct 16-18, 2020 at Sydney Showground

: at Sydney Showground Melbourne : Nov 27-29, 2020 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Visit www.lovecookinglive.com to learn more about this delicious and exciting event. Tickets will be out soon so stay tuned for announcements.

Contact sales@glexhibitions.com for exhibition and sponsorship enquiries.

