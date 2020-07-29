+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 02:07:00

All-round Efforts Paying Off: Zoomlion's Earth-moving Machinery Reports Surging Sales by 800% YoY in the First Half-year of 2020

CHANGSHA, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has recorded over 800% increase in its sales volume of excavator machinery category year-on-year in the first six months of 2020, according to statistics released by the China Construction Machinery Industry Association.

As one of the sectors that Zoomlion has vigorously developed in recent years, earth-moving machinery has achieved remarkable growth this year as a result of all-round efforts in product innovation, market network expansion, sales, and service improvement.

"The E-10 series of excavating machinery, jointly developed by R&D teams in China and North America and launched last year, is a new generation product series that meets the needs of the Chinese market and effectively enhanced Zoomlion's market competitiveness," said Mr. Chen Jiangbo, Product Manager of Zoomlion Earth-moving Machinery Company.

The E-10 series of excavators consists of 9 models ranging from ZE60E-10 to ZE485E-10, and covers small, medium, and large tonnage levels. The new series comprehensively optimized power matching, hydraulic control, cab, and other key components and parts to enhance product performance, controllability and reduce fuel consumption. The products experienced surging sales after being launched in September 2019.

In response to COVID-19, Zoomlion's earthmoving machinery innovated its marketing strategy by moving traditional marketing channels online. It built online e-showrooms for products and launched livestreaming charity and shopping events. The company also extended its distribution channels by signing authorized general agents in Sichuan, Shanghai, Shandong, and other provinces and cities. By increasing reach to local areas, the company aims to provide one-stop sales and services solutions in pre-sales, in-sales, and after-sale phrases, and create greater value for customers.

A new Excavation Machinery Park in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City is under construction in Changsha, China since 2019, which incorporates two production lines powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industrial Network System. Upon completion of construction, it can produce a full range of excavators, with an estimated annual production capacity of 33,000 units.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 326.75
1.90 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
1.17 %
Nestle 110.64
0.14 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.13 %
Sika 207.90
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 191.50
-0.52 %
Givaudan 3’772.00
-0.74 %
CS Group 9.71
-1.16 %
UBS Group 11.11
-1.81 %
CieFinRichemont 58.08
-2.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
28.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
28.07.20
SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
28.07.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Fondsmanager: Darum fällt Buffett hinter anderen Hedgefonds-Managern zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen blieben am Dienstag vorsichtig. Ferner notierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB