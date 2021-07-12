All Real Nutrition Partners with PlasticBank to Clean Up the Oceans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish health food brand All Real Nutrition is partnering with the non-profit Plastic Bank to prevent over eighty US tons of plastic from entering the oceans — and that's in the year 2021 alone. The David versus Goliath effort comes as a piece of the burgeoning enterprise's robust sustainability efforts, which already include low food miles, compostable packaging, and monitoring manufacturing electricity, waste, and water usage.

Ever since its inception, All Real Nutrition has been focused on three things. These are summed up in the company's slogan "Real food. Real people. Real impact." The first two items are addressed via the company's popular line of natural protein bars. These are relentlessly developed to provide stellar nutritional value while still competing with the taste of synthetic, sugary alternatives.

While All Real Nutrition's products stand on their own merits, the company has achieved a unique level of synergistic success through its additional commitment to making an impact. The team behind the brand is sincerely focused on making a difference for the growing customer community that it serves. This has already been demonstrated through various executive decisions, including going plastic-free with its product packaging and adhering to the strictly sustainable standards of the Origin Green Ireland program.

While these efforts have helped All Real Nutrition operate responsibly at home, though, the company is taking its community-focused sustainability message abroad through its latest decision to support the non-profit PlasticBank. The social enterprise is invested in removing plastic from oceans in many of the worst-affected regions around the globe. The organization employs local labor at a premium (often as much as 40% higher than their normal income) to help remove pollution from the water.

Every All Real Nutrition sale contributes to this effort, with each bar equating to two bottles being removed from the water. Never one to shy from a fight, All Real Nutrition has committed to the ambitious goal of keeping 3.75 million bottles from polluting the water in the remainder of 2021 alone. This step is just the beginning of a long-term solution. And yet, for All Real Nutrition, it's just one more small way that they can improve the lives of their customers and the world that they all share together.

About All Real Nutrition: All Real Nutrition was officially launched in late 2020 and is headquartered in Kerry, Ireland. The company prides itself on creating natural health foods that utilize resources from Ireland's highly-esteemed agricultural community and are contained in plastic-free packaging.

