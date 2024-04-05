Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SoftwareONE Aktie
05.04.2024 07:00:05

All proxy advisors oppose the complete replacement of SoftwareOne's Board of Directors

SoftwareONE
16.59 CHF 0.73%
SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
All proxy advisors oppose the complete replacement of SoftwareOne's Board of Directors

05.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

All proxy advisors oppose the complete replacement of SoftwareOne's Board of Directors

Stans, Switzerland, 5 April 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, notes that three additional proxy advisors, Ethos, Glass Lewis and Inrate, have opposed the complete replacement of the Board of Directors as requested by the 29% shareholder block.

Together with ISS, who published their report last week already, all proxy advisors thus spoke out this week AGAINST the complete replacement of the Board of Directors, as demanded by the 29% shareholder block.

The Board of Directors thus sees its position further confirmed, that a balanced board as proposed would be in the best interests of all stakeholders. This would also help restore calm to the company and allow management to focus on leading it, meeting its growth and profitability objectives, and implementing Vision 2026.

 

CONTACTS

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Phone +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Phone +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

 

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimise the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareONE unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,300 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with a presence in over 60 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1873829

 
End of News EQS News Service

1873829  05.04.2024 CET/CEST

