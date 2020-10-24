SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
24.10.2020 02:15:00

All of the "Favorite Brands" - Scrubs 2020

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As someone who has spent a good portion of the last 20 years in scrubs, I definitely have my opinions on what I like and dislike! Comfort, pockets, and non-iron are my priorities. I also know that my coworkers have some strong feelings about their daily uniforms. I noticed that most tend to stick to the same styles and brands, and I wanted to find out why. Maybe I was missing out on something wonderful? So, hoping to find some great new wonder-scrub that I haven't tried, I set out to find out some information.

One of the things I have accomplished through long nursing career is LOTS of great healthcare friends!  I turned to Facebook to poll my current and previous coworkers and classmates on what their favorite scrub brands were, and more importantly – WHY! Nurses are kind of known for being opinionated – and my nurse friends delivered plenty of opinions!  I compiled the top ten brands and some of the comments that illustrated why people love them.  These brands fell in the top ten, but are in no particular order.

Check out the results of my very official, placebo-controlled, double blind study.  Well, not really — but much more fun!

  • Grey's Anatomy – "So soft!" – Jamie, RN – clinic
  • Infinity – "they wash nicely, never fade, no wrinkles, comfortable.  I do home health and they don't pick up any cat/dog hair." – Mary, RN – home health
  • Purple Label – "Comfy and stretchy!" – Amber, RN – school nurse
  • Dickies – "great solid colors, and they really hold up!  I like the way they fit me and are true to size.  Also, pockets." – Tom, RN – ICU
  • Cherokee – "I end up staining mine easily, and I go through a lot of scrubs.  I like that these are reliable and not too expensive!" – Bethany, RN – travel nurse
  • WonderWink – "I have been wearing the same few sets for 2 or 3 years now.  They come in cute colors, too" – Cody, RN – Med/Surg charge nurse
  • Carhartt – "I just feel manlier.  The beard helps too." – Garth, RN – travel nurse

    • Well, there you have it folks – the down low on scrubs for 2020.  My nurse friends are as diverse as the scrub brands out there, and there is something for everyone!

    In the market for scrubs?  Think about which of these features are most important to YOU:

    • Lots of pockets
    • Stretch
    • Easy care
    • Price
    • Durability
    • Style/colors
    • Fit – plus, petite, high rise, low rise
    • Fabric feel
    • Cut – men's, women's

    External Links:

    • ScrubPro.com
    • Scrub Pro Locations
    • Scrub Pro Exclusives
    • Women's Products
    • Men's Products
    • Colors
    • Scrub Pro Brands
    • Scrub Pro Footwear
    • Medical Devices
    • Accesories
    • Sale
    • Store Locator
    • The Nursing Blog
    • Contact Us

    Photos:
    https://www.prlog.org/12843921

    Press release distributed by PRLog

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-of-the-favorite-brands---scrubs-2020-301159097.html

    SOURCE Scrub Pro Uniforms

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    CS Group 9.88
    		2.72 %
    Alcon 56.46
    		2.51 %
    Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
    		1.38 %
    LafargeHolcim 42.49
    		1.26 %
    The Swatch Grp 208.30
    		1.02 %
    Geberit 543.40
    		0.11 %
    Roche Hldg G 297.40
    		0.05 %
    Novartis 76.48
    		-0.20 %
    Sika 231.20
    		-1.28 %
    ABB 23.61
    		-1.71 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    23.10.20
    		Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
    23.10.20
    		Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
    23.10.20
    		Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
    23.10.20
    		SMI leicht stabilisiert
    23.10.20
    		Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
    22.10.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
    16.10.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    22.10.20
    		Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
    21.10.20
    		Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
    20.10.20
    		Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
    mehr
    Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
    ABB mit Umsatzrückgang bei massiv höherem Reingewinn - ABB-Aktie im Minus
    Corona-Impfstoff hat laut Goldman Sachs grössere Bedeutung für den Aktienmarkt als die US-Wahl
    Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
    US-Arzneimittelbehörde lässt Remdesivir gegen COVID-19 zu - Gilead-Aktie schiesst nach oben
    Wirecard-Aktie im Plus: Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Nordamerikageschäft an Syncapay - 300 Millionen erlöst?
    Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
    Meyer Burger und CSEM setzen Zusammenarbeit bei Solarzellen fort - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer
    AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Toter bei Corona-Impfstoff-Studie von AstraZeneca in Brasilien
    Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
    Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit