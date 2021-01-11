SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
11.01.2021 01:34:00

ALL-NEW PXG 2021 0211 Collection Delivers Red Hot Performance at A Price That Will Knock Your Socks Off

PXG Expands its Global Offerings with Game-changing New Driver, Fairway Wood, Hybrid, and Iron Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PXG, the global golf equipment powerhouse, is all about the performance - crazy distance, unbelievable forgiveness, huge sweet-spots, an extremely soft feel, and smoking hot looks. All that and more can be found in the company's All-New PXG 2021 0211 Collection. An incredible line-up of innovative new irons, hybrids, fairways, and drivers that deliver game-changing performance at a killer price.

"It has always been PXG's mission to develop the world's finest golf equipment, and the PXG 2021 0211 Collection is no exception," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "0211s are an easy choice for players who simply want a sexy set of clubs that deliver unbelievable performance at a price you wouldn't expect – certainly not from us." 

Since deploying its original clubs six years ago, PXG has grown its global footprint to serve well-heeled golfers in more than 50 countries and gained notoriety for challenging convention, renouncing product release cycles, delivering groundbreaking technology, and building a direct-to-consumer distribution model.

The PXG 2021 0211 Collection leverages many of PXG's leading technologies, including its patented DualCOR System, Honeycomb TPE inserts, ultra-thin clubface, and adjustable weighting. In its metal woods, the Collection also introduces a railed sole geometry and innovative new head shapes to support an ideal balance of distance and forgiveness. 

PXG 2021 0211 Irons, made from 431 stainless steel, feature a progressive set design dialed-in for distance and precision.

PXG 2021 0211 Drivers, which feature a Ti811 body and a Ti412 face material, have a strikingly versatile head design that promotes confidence off the tee and delivers faster ball speeds and an exceptionally high MOI.

PXG 2021 0211 Fairway Woods introduce a larger profile at address and a new rounded face design. The rounded face design provides relief on the heel and toe sides to support more consistent contact.

PXG 2021 0211 Hybrids combine a confidence-inspiring head profile at address with a squared face design for exceptional ball speed and accuracy even on off-center hits. 

For more information visit PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world. PXG offers a full lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel.

Media contact:
Leela Brennan
press@pxg.com
+1.480.387.5591

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1397214/PXG_2021_0211_Collection.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893144/Parsons_Xtreme_Golf_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Parsons Xtreme Golf

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.94
2.01 %
Roche Hldg G 301.70
1.36 %
Sika 254.20
1.11 %
Lonza Grp 589.00
0.99 %
Geberit 582.00
0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.40
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’061.50
-1.07 %
UBS Group 13.51
-1.21 %
Swisscom 473.60
-1.33 %
CS Group 12.10
-3.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.01.21
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08.01.21
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden schon bald wieder in London gehandelt
Portfolio-Manager schlägt Alarm: Kommt 2021 ein Crash auf die Märkte zu?
Kaufempfehlung: Diese Cloudaktien halten Analysten auch 2021 noch für aussichtsreich
Buffett-Investment BYD und Uber-Konkurrent tun sich zusammen: Neues Elektroauto im Anmarsch
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Samstag entwickeln
Autonomes Fahren: Warum ausgerechnet Walmart Tesla herausfordert
Neuer Börsenaspirant aus dem EV-Segment: Ladestationen-Anbieter EVBox geht an die NYSE
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
KW 1: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Der lange Weg zum Ruhm: Wie aus NIO einer der grössten E-Auto-Player der Welt wurde

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich letztlich grün. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigten sich die grössten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit