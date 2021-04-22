 All Hands Fire Equipment Offering Best Pricing For N95 NIOSH Masks | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’209 1.2%  SPI 14’387 1.0%  Dow 34’137 0.9%  DAX 15’196 0.4%  Euro 1.1034 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.9%  Gold 1’794 0.9%  Bitcoin 50’357 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9169 0.0%  Öl 65.1 -1.9% 
22.04.2021 00:40:00

All Hands Fire Equipment Offering Best Pricing For N95 NIOSH Masks

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As our nation continues to battle the COVID-19 virus, the need to protect our employees, patients and our communities remains. As outlined by the national Center for Disease Control guidelines, utilizing face masks is among the greatest weapon available against the spread of the virus, and our country's need for this personal protection will remain for the months ahead.

For any organization seeking best-in-brand Personal Protective Equipment, All Hands Fire Equipment is offering Draeger 1750 N95 NIOSH-approved masks at the lowest price in the nation, starting at $1.07 per unit, depending on quantity.

"These masks are being produced in Pennsylvania with material sourced within the United States," says Donald M. Colarusso. "We have over 200,000 units in stock with access to millions more."

Colarusso added that 50 million of these same masks were purchased by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the national stockpile.

More information about masks available at the best price in the nation can be accessed at:

https://www.allhandsfire.com/Draeger-N95-Disposable-Masks-Case-Quantity

https://www.allhandsfire.com/Draeger-X-Plore-1700-Mask

About Us:
For two decades, All Hands Fire Equipment LLC has been on the front lines supplying Cities, States, First Responders, Healthcare and Safety Professionals, and Industrial Markets best-in-brand protection.

For more about our many product offerings, visit www.allhandsfire.com

(PRNewsfoto/All Hands Fire Equipment LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-hands-fire-equipment-offering-best-pricing-for-n95-niosh-masks-301274342.html

SOURCE All Hands Fire Equipment LLC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

21.04.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.04.21 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
21.04.21 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
21.04.21 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
Erste Schätzungen: ams zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit