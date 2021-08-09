SMI 12’290 0.9%  SPI 15’757 0.7%  Dow 35’092 -0.3%  DAX 15’730 -0.2%  Euro 1.0793 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’176 0.0%  Gold 1’738 -1.5%  Bitcoin 42’139 5.0%  Dollar 0.9183 0.4%  Öl 68.8 -2.5% 
All For One Media Aktie [Valor: 30473918 / ISIN: US01663M1071]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.08.2021 16:06:00

All For One Media Announces Worldwide YouTube Launch of Hit Movie, Drama Drama and Release of New Single

All For One Media
0.00 USD 10.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM", or the "Company"), an entertainment marketing company, is pleased to announce the global expansion of the Company's motion picture Drama Drama to viewers worldwide, free of charge, on YouTube beginning this week.

"We have laboriously studied the market and have now seen over 30 offers from entities interested in acquiring full rights for the movie," commented Brian Lukow, AFOM CEO. "We have rejected every offer because we want to ensure the widest possible market in terms of viewers. As I have repeatedly point out: this motion picture is a 100-minute ad campaign to fuel the launch of the Drama Drama brand, which we expect to derive revenues from music, movies, merchandise, live performances, and numerous other streams."

YouTube has 2.3 billion monthly users worldwide and 79% of all internet users have their own YouTube account. YouTube viewers watch over a Billion hours of content every day. Management notes that YouTube has recently reported exceptional growth from people watching YouTube on Television sets connected to the internet. During Google's most recent earnings conference call, chief business officer Phillipp Schindler noted his belief that "YouTube on TV is the fastest growing consumer surface."

Lukow added, "The decision to place the film on YouTube was an easy one. YouTube provides us with the largest worldwide reach. On the Drama Drama YouTube channel, kids will be able to access the film in over 100 countries. YouTube is by every measure the largest streaming platform in the world and the one that places the least amount of friction between content and potential viewers. There's no gating, no need for a subscription, no pitch. Just content. We see maximizing eyeballs as the #1 goal. And we are thrilled to share Drama Drama with the world."

For those who prefer, Drama Drama will still be available streaming (SVOD) on Amazon Prime to the 126 million Amazon Prime subscribers as well as on every major TVOD (Transactional Video on Demand) and AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) platform.

In addition, Drama Drama, the girl group, is releasing its first new single, "Perfectly", this week on all music streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.

"We are so excited to bring new Drama Drama music to the masses," concluded Lukow. "'Perfectly' is a tremendous Pop Song that will resonate with our audience as we expand the Drama Drama brand."

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects specifically targeting the tween demographic, which is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. Known as "Generation I" (for "Internet"), this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have never known a world that doesn't revolve around the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing Drama Drama, a new movie musical that tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources, including domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack sales, live performances, and additional ancillary sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

Contact:
Brian Lukow,
Phone: +1 9140-574-6174,
Email: brian@entbrands.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-for-one-media-announces-worldwide-youtube-launch-of-hit-movie-drama-drama-and-release-of-new-single-301351140.html

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.

﻿

Nachrichten zu All For One Media Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu All For One Media Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV

 Was hat sich im 1. Halbjahr bei den Strukturierten Produkten bewegt? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick welche Basiswerte besonders gefragt waren und ob es über die letzten Jahre zu Verschiebungen gekommen ist. Weiter wagt Dominique Böhler einen Ausblick, in welche Richtung es gehen könnte.

Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:39 Die Stimmung bleibt gut
09:30 Vontobel: derimail - Pharmawerte im Fokus
09:26 Marktüberblick: Gold nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten unter Druck
09:10 SMI auf Richtungssuche
07:45 Siemens Energy kappt Prognose
07.08.21 Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
05.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Schindler Holding AG
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Millionen verloren: Klage gegen Ethereum Foundation
Wasserstoff-Hype: Ölriesen wie Shell, BP & Co. kämpfen um ihre Existenz
Relief-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics erhält von FDA Orphan Drug-Status für Avipdadil
Adecco-Aktien fallen ins Minus: Adecco kauft Firma in Frankreich und stellt Sparte neu auf
Goldman Sachs sieht Rally-Potenzial: Diese beanspruchten Aktien könnten sic jetzt lohnen
Bitcoin-Regulierung: So könnte laut "Wolf of Wall Street" Belfort der BTC-Preis gesteigert werden
Bitcoin & Co. im Blick chinesischer Behörden: Russland will von China-Abwanderung profitieren
Bitcoin-Mining: Malaysische Polizei deckt grossen Stromdiebstahl auf
Swiss: Mitarbeiter werden für eine Kündigung mit 100’000 Franken entlohnt
Swissquote-Aktie gibt ab: Swissquote kann Halbjahresgewinn mehr als verdoppeln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit