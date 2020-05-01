All for One Farmer Salute and Relief Fund Rallies For Independent Farmers

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Artagnan, sustainable meat purveyor, is asking chefs and consumers to raise their tongs and salute independent farmers across the country to bring food to our tables. The salute will aim to generate awareness of the farmers' struggle due to COVID-19 and raise funds as part of the All for One Farmer Salute and Relief Fund in partnership with Farm Aid.

"These times of crisis truly show how we are all interconnected. Farmers and ranchers are critical links in our food supply chain, and without them, nobody can survive," says D'Artagnan Founder and CEO Ariane Daguin. "The purpose of this effort is to bring much-needed support to the small farmers working so hard to keep the supply chain intact."

Daguin rallied together a group of top chefs and celebrities including Daniel Boulud, Tom Colicchio, JL Dumonet, Elizabeth Falkner, Georgette Farkas, Frédéric Fekkai, Bobby Flay, John Lithgow, Adrienne Moore, Sara Moulton, Marc Murphy, Rebecca Minkoff, Eric Ripert, Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern for a virtual kickoff event, which took place today. Each chef and celebrity fired up their grill and gave a salute to one of their favorite farmers, pledged their commitment to the fund and challenged their network to do the same using the hashtag #AllForOneFarmer. The event can be viewed at www.dartagnan.com for those unable to tune in.

Farm Aid will be the recipient of the fund and utilize all donations in their efforts to strengthen family farmers and ranchers during this difficult time. As a company dedicated to bringing food raised right to American tables and protecting the supply chain, D'Artagnan will contribute to the fund and encourage participant donations through its social channels and website sales at www.dartagnan.com.

"We're excited and grateful that Ariane and D'Artagnan sparked this campaign and invited some of America's best chefs to rally for our essential farmers and ranchers right now. Every home cook can join in the campaign to honor their farmer," says Glenda Yoder of Farm Aid. "Now more than ever, our farmers need support in order to ensure that they can continue to supply good, high quality food to our tables."

For more information on the fund, along with how you can join D'Artagnan and Farm Aid in the online #AllForOneFarmer salute visit www.dartagnan.com. To make a donation, visit farmaid.org/allforonefarmer.

About D'Artagnan

D'Artagnan is the nation's leading sustainable meats company of all-natural and organic poultry, game, free-range meat, foie gras, charcuterie, wild mushrooms and truffles. Founded in 1985, D'Artagnan has been redefining the meat industry, distributing organic, antibiotic and hormone-free meats thirty years ahead of consumer demand for "clean label" and farm-to-table offerings. Since its inception, D'Artagnan has grown from a one truck and two employee business to a nationally recognized food brand by developing a network of independent farmers that abide by the strictest standards to deliver the highest quality, best tasting, conscientiously raised meat possible. Today, D'Artagnan remains dedicated to putting only the finest meats on the tables of American gastronomes and is widely recognized for its superior quality and uncompromising standards. For more information, visit www.dartagnan.com.

About Farm Aid

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 30 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised nearly $60 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

