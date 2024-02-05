Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie
05.02.2024

ALK’s 2030 CO2 reduction targets have been approved by SBTi

Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered b
112.80 DKK 1.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALK’s near-term carbon reduction targets for scope 1, 2 and 3 have been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Today, ALK announces that its near-term carbon reduction targets have been confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to be in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

ALK commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. In addition, ALK commits that 80% of scope 3 emissions will come from suppliers with science-based targets by 2028, covering the scope 3 categories of purchased goods & services, capital goods, upstream and downstream transportation & distribution, and business travel.

The setting and validation of these targets underscores ALK’s commitment to mitigate the tangible impacts associated with climate change, and guides ALK in its ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact.

"Climate change poses a direct threat to respiratory health by increasing the potential for allergen exposure. As a company focused on improving the lives of people with allergies, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to a healthier planet. We are committed to mitigating climate change in a manner that safeguards both the environment and people with allergies.” – ALK CEO, Peter Halling

ALK’s CO2 reduction action plan
In order for ALK to reach a CO2 reduction target of 42% in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, a number of decarbonisation levers are either planned or underway. These include increasing ALK’s renewable energy share, electrification of production equipment and the company fleet, minimising refrigerant chemical leaks, adopting general energy efficiency measures and sustaining acquisition of renewable energy certificates.

To ensure that 80% of scope 3 emissions come from suppliers with science-based targets by 2028, ALK will be engaging with its key suppliers through internal procurement processes.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

About Science Based Targets initiative
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between leading climate organisations including the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi assesses and approves corporate greenhouse gas reduction targets that align with the latest climate science.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information on www.alk.net

Attachment


