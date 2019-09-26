|
26.09.2019 22:01:00
Alkermes to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. ET (12:45 p.m. BST) from New York. The audio portion of the fireside chat may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.
Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-present-at-the-cantor-fitzgerald-global-healthcare-conference-300926395.html
SOURCE Alkermes plc
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitete sich der DAX weiter vor. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}