12.09.2025 15:17:15

Alkermes Appoints Joshua Reed As CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced Friday the appointment of Joshua Reed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. Reed will report to Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes, and will join the company's management committee.

Reed brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience, with a strong focus in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO of Omega Therapeutics, a then publicly-traded biotechnology company.

Prior to that, Reed was the CFO at Aldeyra Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, Reed spent more than a decade at Bristol Myers Squibb, culminating in his role as Vice President and Head of Finance Operations for the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Reed's experience also includes roles at JPMorganChase, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Chase Manhattan Bank. He currently serves on the board of directors of Scholar Rock Holding Corp., a publicly-traded biotechnology company.