Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie [Valor: 117689788 / ISIN: DK0061802139]
22.08.2024 17:38:07

ALK upgrades its full-year revenue and earnings outlook

Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered b
160.40 DKK -0.62%
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) today announced that the full-year financial outlook has been upgraded to reflect the current performance and outlook for the remainder of the year.

  • Revenue is now expected to grow by 14-16% in local currencies (prev.: 12-15%).
  • The EBIT margin is now expected to improve to 19-21% (prev.: 18-20%) vs. 14% in 2023.

The full-year revenue outlook has been upgraded primarily to reflect the strong sales of tablets and injection- and drop-based allergy immunotherapy products (SCIT/SLIT-drops) achieved in Europe. The sales growth in 2024 in Europe is influenced by a number of extraordinary factors, including a high number of new patients starting treatment over the past year, improved pricing and rebate adjustments as well as certain competitive dynamics in key markets.

The full-year earnings upgrade is mainly driven by the higher sales growth. The earnings outlook still includes one-off costs of approximately DKK 60 million related to optimisation efforts as previously communicated.

The Q2 report, originally due for 23 August 2024, will be published later today, 22 August 2024. The previously announced presentation for investors and analysts will still take place on 23 August 2024 at 13:30 CET.

 

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,900 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Forward-looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including forecasts of future revenue and operating profit as well as expected business-related events. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, some of which are beyond the control of ALK, may cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the forecasts made in this announcement. Such factors include but are not limited to general economic and business-related conditions, including legal issues, uncertainty relating to demand, pricing, reimbursement rules, regulatory approvals, partners' plans and forecasts, fluctuations in exchange rates, competitive factors and reliance on suppliers. Additional factors include the risks associated with the sourcing and manufacturing of ALK's products. ALK undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Attachment


