ALK upgrades its full-year revenue and earnings outlook

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) today announced that the full-year financial outlook has been upgraded to reflect the current performance and outlook for the remainder of the year.

Revenue is now expected to grow by 14-16% in local currencies (prev.: 12-15%).

The EBIT margin is now expected to improve to 19-21% (prev.: 18-20%) vs. 14% in 2023.

The full-year revenue outlook has been upgraded primarily to reflect the strong sales of tablets and injection- and drop-based allergy immunotherapy products (SCIT/SLIT-drops) achieved in Europe. The sales growth in 2024 in Europe is influenced by a number of extraordinary factors, including a high number of new patients starting treatment over the past year, improved pricing and rebate adjustments as well as certain competitive dynamics in key markets.

The full-year earnings upgrade is mainly driven by the higher sales growth. The earnings outlook still includes one-off costs of approximately DKK 60 million related to optimisation efforts as previously communicated.

The Q2 report, originally due for 23 August 2024, will be published later today, 22 August 2024. The previously announced presentation for investors and analysts will still take place on 23 August 2024 at 13:30 CET.

