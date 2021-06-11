SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’384 -0.2%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0879 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’877 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’124 0.8%  Dollar 0.8991 0.5%  Öl 72.7 0.5% 

11.06.2021 19:40:00

Alion Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV 200 List of Federal Industry Leaders 2020

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces that it has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in its tenth annual BGOV200. The 10th annual BGOV200 report is the culmination of extensive data management for areas such as company hierarchy, contract title, and agency assignments. The list is based on fiscal year 2020 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. Bloomberg Government's states its analysis finds that fiscal 2020 marks the fifth straight year of increased government contract spending, with contracting dollars increasing by $83 billion compared with fiscal 2019. 

(PRNewsfoto/Alion Science and Technology Co)

"We are again honored to be recognized as one of the top federal contractors for 2020 by BGOV," said Steve Schorer, Alion CEO. "The perseverance of everyone across our industry is to be commended during this past year. We especially thank our customers who allowed us to continue to serve and support their missions."

To learn more about the 2020 Bloomberg BGOV200 List, click here.

ABOUT BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-named-to-bloomberg-governments-bgov-200-list-of-federal-industry-leaders-2020-301311004.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

﻿

