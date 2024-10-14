|
14.10.2024 15:16:59
Alinita UAB Commences Restructuring Process
The Panevežys Regional Court has decided to open a restructuring case against Alinita UAB, a member of the Panevežio statybos trestas group of companies. The decision, which entered into force on 11 October 2024, gives the company the opportunity to restore its solvency and to continue its operations while addressing temporary financial challenges.
The company's management notes that restructuring is a necessary measure to stabilise the company's operations, as recent economic shocks – such as the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, and the continuously rising cost of raw materials – have had a significant impact on the company's financial situation.
The Court also appointed Valeksa UAB as the restructuring administrator and confirmed that the company's accounts will be limited to a maximum amount of EUR 328,230 per month in order to ensure the necessary payments and the continuity of the company's business operations.
Vitalijus Malinauskis, General Manager of the company, expressed confidence that the company, with the support of its creditors, would be able to pay all its partners during the restructuring period and successfully complete the restructuring process. According to him, this will allow the company to return to normal operations and restore stability in the market.
More information:
General Manager
Tomas Stukas
Tel.: +370 618 21360
pst@pst.lt
Nachrichten zu Panevezio statybos trestas AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Um 18 Uhr live: Portfolioaufbau mit ETFs - optimaler Einsatz passiver Anlagen
Worauf sollten Anleger achten, die ihr Vermögen mithilfe von ETFs aufbauen wollen? Wie finden Anleger den passenden ETF? Antworten auf diese und weitere Fragen erhalten Sie heute Abend im dritten Teil der Online-Seminar-Reihe "Swiss ETF Investor Days"!Schnell noch Plätze sichern!
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über diverse Value Aktien. Welche Branchen beinhalten viele Value Aktien, welche Kriterien definieren eine Value Aktie und wie geht Tim Schäfer mit gefallenen Werten um? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX etwas höher -- Dow im Minus - Techwerte fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Montag mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. In Asien fanden die Börsen zum Wochenbeginn keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}