Panevezio statybos trestas AB
Alinita UAB Commences Restructuring Process

Panevezio statybos trestas AB
0.48 EUR -2.04%
The Panevežys Regional Court has decided to open a restructuring case against Alinita UAB, a member of the Panevežio statybos trestas group of companies. The decision, which entered into force on 11 October 2024, gives the company the opportunity to restore its solvency and to continue its operations while addressing temporary financial challenges.

The company's management notes that restructuring is a necessary measure to stabilise the company's operations, as recent economic shocks – such as the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, and the continuously rising cost of raw materials – have had a significant impact on the company's financial situation.

The Court also appointed Valeksa UAB as the restructuring administrator and confirmed that the company's accounts will be limited to a maximum amount of EUR 328,230 per month in order to ensure the necessary payments and the continuity of the company's business operations.

Vitalijus Malinauskis, General Manager of the company, expressed confidence that the company, with the support of its creditors, would be able to pay all its partners during the restructuring period and successfully complete the restructuring process. According to him, this will allow the company to return to normal operations and restore stability in the market.

More information:
General Manager
Tomas Stukas
Tel.: +370 618 21360
pst@pst.lt


Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
