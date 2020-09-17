17.09.2020 03:16:00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Announces Election of Directors

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche–Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX : ATD.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today and announced that all the candidates proposed as Directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated July 20, 2020, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders attending or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.)

The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below:

Nominee

In Favor
(#)

In Favor
(%)

Withheld
(#)

Withheld
(%)

Alain Bouchard

3,110,508,597

98.73

40,159,010

1.27

Mélanie Kau

3,116,387,031

98.91

34,280,576

1.09

Jean Bernier

3,082,869,904

97.85

67,797,703

2.15

Eric Boyko

3,142,238,467

99.73

8,429,140

0.27

Jacques D'Amours

3,103,312,007

98.50

47,355,600

1.50

Janice L. Fields

3,146,511,552

99.87

4,156,055

0.13

Richard Fortin

3,102,643,308

98.48

48,024,299

1.52

Brian Hannasch

3,138,422,206

99.61

12,245,401

0.39

Marie Josée Lamothe

3,147,750,907

99.91

2,916,700

0.09

Monique F. Leroux

3,122,358,515

99.10

28,309,092

0.90

Réal Plourde

3,102,686,800

98.48

47,980,807

1.52

Daniel Rabinowicz

3,144,573,170

99.81

6,094,437

0.19

Louis Têtu

3,144,909,187

99.82

5,758,420

0.18

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland

In addition, under licensing agreements, close to 2,350 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories (Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to close to 14,350 stores.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche–tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts, may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alimentation-couche-tard-inc-announces-election-of-directors-301132784.html

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 51.86
1.77 %
CS Group 10.13
1.49 %
SGS 2’461.00
1.48 %
Alcon 52.76
1.07 %
Givaudan 4’052.00
1.05 %
The Swatch Grp 217.00
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.48
0.19 %
LafargeHolcim 44.19
0.11 %
Novartis 82.27
-0.95 %
CieFinRichemont 65.90
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.09.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.09.20
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
16.09.20
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück
Julius Bär könnte Fifa-Angelegenheit in USA mit Millionenzahlung beenden - Aktie fester
Moderna gründet Handelsniederlassung in der Schweiz - Aktie fester
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
GRENKE weist Vorwürfe von Viceroy zurück - BaFin ermittelt - Leerverkäufer Perring stellt mehr Fragen -- GRENKE-Aktie bricht 20 Prozent ein
ARYZTA-Aktie weit im Minus: Aktionäre wählen neue Spitze unter Führung von Urs Jordi

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch etwas zu. Der deutsche DAX konnte ebenfalls ein Plus verzeichnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB