SMI 11’946 0.7%  SPI 15’367 0.6%  Dow 34’559 1.8%  DAX 15’216 0.6%  Euro 1.0856 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’956 0.7%  Gold 1’809 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’502 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9211 0.3%  Öl 69.7 1.4% 
Align Technology Aktie [Valor: 1159441 / ISIN: US0162551016]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.07.2021 21:32:33

Align Technology to Showcase Its Digital Portfolio at the International Dental Show 2021 in Cologne

Align Technology
589.94 CHF 3.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Align to reinforce its commitment to comprehensive dentistry by showcasing the Align Digital Platform, including recent innovations, in a multi-media exhibition space of hybrid in-person and virtual experiences

TEMPE, Ariz. and COLOGNE, Germany and ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. ("Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today reinforced its commitment to dental professionals by confirming its planned presence at the International Dental Show 2021 (IDS) in Cologne, Germany on September 22-25, 2021. Together, the Align and exocad booths will represent Align’s biggest IDS exhibition space to date.

Align’s interactive booth, located in sector A-030-C-031, hall 3.2 will showcase its full portfolio of products and services. Align’s presence at IDS will be developed as a hybrid experience, with a physical space that will be compliant with public health guidelines for the limited number of in-person attendees, plus virtual experiences specially designed for those attending digitally.

IDS 2021 attendees – including doctors, lab practitioners, and industry partners – will be able to learn about Align’s innovations, including the Invisalign Go Plus system, the latest addition to general dentists’ portfolio for mild to more complex cases. Attendees will also have the opportunity to see how digital workflows can be enabled by the Align Digital Platform for the Invisalign system, iTero intraoral scanners, and a suite of proprietary digital tools, including virtual solutions for continuity of care with existing patients. In addition, Align will also showcase its end-to-end workflows, including the ortho-restorative workflow and software solutions from exocad for restorative dentistry.

"We are committed to providing long-term, agile solutions to help dental practitioners use the Invisalign system and iTero scanners to achieve predictable and efficient treatment outcomes and create positive experiences for patients,” said Markus Sebastian, Align Technology senior vice president and managing director, EMEA. "IDS is a key event to meet with Invisalign doctors and other practitioners to showcase the latest innovations that are part of our integrated Align Digital Platform. This year, we look forward to the opportunity to connect and demonstrate our commitment to the dental community, whether in person or virtually at IDS.”

"We value close communication and collaboration with our customers and strive for opportunities to engage and better understand how we can support doctors and their staff by delivering robust digital clinical education and support programs,” added Lee Taylor, Align Technology vice president of marketing, EMEA. "Our goal is to inspire Invisalign practices to leverage all the digital tools available to them and transition from analog to digital workflows as smoothly as possible.”

Further details regarding sessions and booth schedules will be announced closer to IDS 2021.

Details about exocad’s planned presence at IDS 2021:
https://exocad.com/fileadmin/news/exocad_Press_release_IDS_2021_EN.pdf

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit http://www.exocad.com.

Align TechnologyZeno Group
Madelyn HomickSarah Johnson
(408) 470-1180(828) 551-4201
mhomick@aligntech.comsarah.johnson@zenogroup.com

﻿

Analysen zu Align Technology Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:07 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Imposante Kursrallye - Geberit doch ein Gewinner der Corona-Krise?
15:05 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
13:30 Kühne & Nagel profitiert von Nachfrageschub
11:55 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
10:58 Marktüberblick: ProSieben erfreut nachbörslich
08:45 Erste Sommer-Gewitter
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
US-Handel endet tiefrot -- Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: SMI beendet Sitzung unter 11'900 Punkten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Meyer Burger erhält für IEC-Zertifizierung für Solarmodule - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch unter Druck
UBS-Aktie beendet Handel stark: UBS überzeugt mit starkem Zweitquartals-Ergebnis
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
Wall Street erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ölpreise bei 100 US-Dollar? Warum ein Analyst die magische Preisgrenze für unerreichbar hält
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit