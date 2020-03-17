Alight Responds In Nine Countries as COVID-19 Emerges

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, announced today that they are stepping up their support in Rwanda, Kenya and seven other countries in an effort to prepare for and curb the spread of COVID-19. Working closely with UNHCR, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international groups, Alight will leverage its existing logistics and operations capabilities to disseminate critical resources and supplies throughout the region.

"We have incredible teams who literally deal with infectious diseases on a daily basis," said Daniel Wordsworth, CEO of Alight. "We know what we're doing. Still, COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge and our teams will need extraordinary support in order to protect the vulnerable communities they serve."

Rwanda and Kenya are two of the seven African countries, and 19 countries worldwide, in which Alight has an ongoing presence. Alight is able to closely monitor the situation in refugee settlements and respond accordingly through long-standing relationships with local health ministries and functioning health operations on the ground.

While there have not been any cases of refugees in either country contracting COVID-19, the organization must raise money to safeguard communities from the spread of the virus and prepare its medical and other facilities in anticipation of a potential outbreak. In Rwanda's Mahama, Nyabiheke, Gihembe and Kiziba refugee camps, Alight teams are focusing on access to soaps, building and supplying handwashing stations, providing hand sanitizer, and conducting public health awareness campaigns. Meanwhile, the teams are also creating isolation blocks and providing special training and protective gear for staff.

"We're taking all manner of precautions to protect our refugee communities, including limiting entry into refugee camps to essential service providers only," said Alight's Rwanda Country Director Bernad Ochieng Ojwang. "We're coordinating closely with all our partners, including the Rwandan Ministry of Health and UNHCR, for the health of those we serve."

Nine countries served by Alight have reports of COVID-19 cases including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the DRC), Germany, Mexico, Pakistan, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, Thailand and the United States. Alight is expanding their emergency support as it relates to coronavirus throughout all of the countries where they have a presence.

To learn more about the work Alight is doing and to show your support, please visit www.wearealight.org/covid19response.

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 17 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential, and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. Learn more about Alight at www.wearealight.org .

