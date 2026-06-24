Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’118 1.5%  SPI 19’912 1.4%  Dow 51’849 0.4%  DAX 24’740 -0.6%  Euro 0.9227 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’215 -0.3%  Gold 4’001 -2.7%  Bitcoin 49’543 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8125 0.3%  Öl 73.2 -5.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758SpaceX156888148Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Warum die Folgen des Krieges den Ölmarkt noch Jahre prägen könnten
Ausblick: H&M legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Iran-Deal steht (vielleicht): Wer sind die Gewinner?
Micron Technology-Aktie springt hoch: Mega-Gewinnexplosion sorgt für Euphorie
QUALCOMM-Aktie im Blick: CEO erwartet Ablösung klassischer Apps durch KI-Agenten
Suche...

Alibaba Aktie 24409862 / US01609W1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.06.2026 23:02:28

Alibaba Sues U.S. Pentagon Over Chinese Military Blacklist Designation

Alibaba
82.10 CHF -0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group (BABA) has launched a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense, aiming to get off a Pentagon blacklist that marks companies thought to have connections with the Chinese military.

The suit was filed in a federal court in California and disputes Alibaba's listing on the Pentagon's so-called "1260H list," which singles out companies believed to play a role in China's military-civil fusion approach. The Defense Department contends that Alibaba's adherence to Chinese tech regulations ties it to the nation's defense sector.

In response, Alibaba has firmly denied these claims, insisting that the designation is completely unfounded both factually and legally. They emphasize that their business is centered around e-commerce and cloud services, with no ties to the Chinese military.

Moreover, they pointed out that all multinational companies operating in China, including those from the U.S., are subject to the same regulatory standards.

This legal dispute follows the Pentagon's decision to broaden its blacklist, which now includes several prominent Chinese companies like Baidu, BYD, and Nio.

Starting June 30, U.S. defense agencies will be barred from engaging with firms on the blacklist. Alibaba argues that these restrictions could compel U.S. contractors, lobbyists, and law firms to cut ties with them, greatly impacting their ability to function and represent their interests in Washington.

The Department of Defense has chosen not to comment on the ongoing litigation.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4409 19.03.2027 157879434
Long 12.4015 19.03.2027 157052947
Long 409.249 18.09.2026 155496980
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.9364 10.35 157532865
Long 11.6928 4.40 157338096
Long 16.37 1.91 157051295
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.1798 10.17 157879321
Short 10.2312 6.20 157879320
Short 17.7934 2.24 157976435
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -18.53 137712244
Long 10 -8.35 143965844
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Alibaba

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?