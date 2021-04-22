Alibaba Group Ranked Third in the Global IaaS Market and First in Asia Pacific[1] for Three Consecutive Years

HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Group has once again ranked third in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market and first in the Asia Pacific region for the third consecutive year, according to the latest report entitled Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020, from leading global research and advisory firm, Gartner.

Alibaba Group's market share in the global IaaS market climbed to 9.5% in 2020, up from 8.8% the year earlier, according to the report. The report also showed Alibaba Group's position in various vertical sectors in global IaaS market including education (1st), banking and securities (3rd), utilities (3rd) and retail (3rd). Alibaba Group saw its IaaS market share in the global education industry climb to 24.3% in 2020 from 18.8% in 2019, holding the number one share in the education vertical sector in 2020.

"It is encouraging to see Alibaba Group ranked third in the global IaaS market again. We will continue to work closely with our global partners to upgrade our solutions and technologies to become the trusted partner of choice for more customers around the world," said Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

"We believe the report is also a recognition of our increased efforts in the education sector to help schools continue their lessons during the coronavirus outbreak via leveraging our digital-learning solutions," Zhang added.

The annual report once again demonstrated Alibaba Cloud's commitment to its global strategy to grow its worldwide presence by enhancing its global infrastructure and network. Last year, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group announced that it will invest an additional RMB200 billion (approximately US$28 billion) in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure, focusing on technologies including operating systems, servers, chips and its network.

Alibaba Cloud currently has 69 availability zones in 23 regions, serving millions of customers across the globe. In the 2020 fiscal year, it supported 38 percent of the Fortune 500 companies. It has more than 80 security and compliance accreditations worldwide.

Alibaba Cloud is the technology and public cloud platform underpinning Alibaba's rich and diverse ecosystem, which ranges from e-commerce and payment, to logistics and supply chain management solutions. It supported US$74.1 billion in transactions over an 11-day period during Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival last year with zero downtime.





To view the Gartner report, please click on this link

[1] Asia Pacific Region = Mature Asia/Pacific + Greater China + Emerging Asia/Pacific + Japan (Region)



Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba Cloud is China's leading provider of public cloud services by revenue in 2019, including PaaS and IaaS services, according to IDC. Alibaba Group is the world's third leading and Asia Pacific's leading IaaS provider by revenue in 2019 in U.S. dollars, according to Gartner's April 2020 report.

