Alibaba Aktie
20.11.2024 01:25:03

Alibaba Group Prices US$2.65 Bln And RMB17 Bln Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Alibaba
76.93 CHF -2.50%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and 89988 announced the pricing of an offering of US$2.65 billion aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes and an offering of RMB17 billion aggregate principal amount of RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes.

The U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes consist of US$1 billion 4.875% notes due 2030 at an issue price per note of 99.838%; US$1.15 billion 5.250% notes due 2035 at an issue price per note of 99.649%; and US$500 million 5.625% notes due 2054 at an issue price per note of 99.712%.

The RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes consist of RMB8.40 billion 2.65% notes due 2028 at an issue price per note of 100%; RMB5 billion 2.80% notes due 2029 at an issue price per note of 100%; RMB2.50 billion 3.10% notes due 2034 at an issue price per note of 100%; and RMB1.10 billion 3.50% notes due 2044 at an issue price per note of 100%.

The offering of the USD Notes is expected to close on November 26, 2024, and the offering of the RMB Notes is expected to close on November 28, 2024, both subject to customary closing conditions.

Alibaba noted that it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including repayment of offshore debt and share repurchases.

