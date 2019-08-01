Alibaba Cloud Strengthens Global China Gateway Program with Nine New Partners across APAC and Europe

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced that nine additional partners from public and private sectors have joined its global China Gateway Program during the Shanghai Cloud Summit. Designed to support and empower businesses of all sizes to enter the vast Chinese market, the program expansion was marked by a signing ceremony between Alibaba Cloud and the partners from around the world.

With the latest additions, the program consists of a potent mix of partners from government and trade bodies including the British Consulate-General in Shanghai, AustCham, Business Sweden, Berlin Business Liaison Desk China, and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, alongside notable private sector corporations such as Deloitte, Fujitsu, Hitachi and the pan-Asian Asia Digital Alliance organization.

"As the leading cloud provider in China, Alibaba Cloud knows what it takes to be successful in the region. From retail to manufacturing, fintech to hospitality, and digital media to e-commerce, not only do we offer technology solutions with world-class reliability and scalability in China, but also access to the hundreds of millions of active users through Alibaba's ecosystem every day. The partnership covering all sectors spanning from public to private organizations reflects Alibaba's mission to make it easy to do business anywhere. Our technology empowers customers in all sectors to tap into and scale up in China market," said Selina Yuan, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International.

Through the China Gateway initiative, Alibaba Cloud will work closely with global partners to provide market insights, connections to domestic network and technology solutions for businesses to succeed in China under a holistic one-stop approach. Alibaba Cloud's cross-border network covering 19 regions and 56 availability zones across the globe also means companies can easily operate their business from their home country, lowering the barriers to enter the China market.

"We hope to work with Alibaba Cloud to promote and provide the market insight and technology solutions needed to enable the growth of Swedish business already in China and support those entering China's unique and digitally savvy market for the first time. This is a perfect opportunity to use China Gateway Program to combine the strategic advisory Business Sweden is providing with concrete technological support, expertise, and insights from Alibaba Cloud," said Joakim Abeleen, Head of Beijing Office, Business Sweden.

Enterprises of all sizes stand to benefit further with the ability to bring their products and services even closer to their customer-base in China, and explore new business models with more confidence. Alibaba Cloud's open and innovative platform with inbuilt Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and extensive data analytic capabilities helps businesses to deploy technology faster and at a wider scale. With Alibaba Cloud, businesses are also able to connect with Alibaba Group's ecosystem encompassing digital commerce, retail, finance, logistics, digital media and entertainment, travel and ticketing for greater opportunities.

Alibaba Cloud is the largest Cloud provider in China and the Asia Pacific region, and one of the top three providers worldwide.Alibaba Cloud also has 70 security and compliance accreditations worldwide. It is the first Cloud provider to fulfil the additional requirements of Germany's Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5) and the highest level of Singapore's Multi-Tier Cloud Security (MTCS) standard. Alibaba Cloud is also committed to compliant with privacy standards worldwide, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)-certified, and a founding member of the European Union's Cloud Conde of Conduct.

For details of Alibaba Cloud's China Gateway Program please visit: https://www.alibabacloud.com/china-gateway

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud ( www.alibabacloud.com ), the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190730/2538229-1

SOURCE Alibaba Cloud