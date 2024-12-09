Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’775 -0.1%  SPI 15’694 -0.1%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’385 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’978 0.5%  Gold 2’633 0.0%  Bitcoin 88’498 3.7%  Dollar 0.8797 0.1%  Öl 71.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
CompuGroup-Aktie: CVC könnte wohl Übernahmeofferte vorlegen
Michael Grosse soll ab Juli 2025 Sartorius führen
Swiss Steel-Aktie: Proteste in Emmenbrücke gegen Entlassungen
VW-Aktie: Weiteres Werk in China wird verkauft - neuer Warnstreik
UBS-Aktie: Im PUK-Bericht zur Credit Suisse-Krise fällt wohl schärfste Kritik auf Finma
Suche...

09.12.2024 03:29:54

Alibaba Cloud Drives AI Enhancements Across Industries in Asia


EQS Newswire / 09/12/2024 / 03:29 CET/CEST

  • Customers from technology development, imaging, travel, beauty and healthcare are leveraging Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure and AI solutions to transform industry experience whilst boosting efficiency
  • "Cloud + AI" strategy accelerates external client revenue, achieving double-digit public cloud growth and triple-digit YoY growth in AI-related product revenue for the fifth consecutive quarter
HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 - With the unstoppable market appetite for AI, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, continues to pioneer technology innovation across a diverse range of industries from technology development, imaging, travel to beauty and healthcare.

Leveraging a robust "Cloud + AI" development strategy, Alibaba Cloud has witnessed substantial growth in external client revenue. This includes double-digit increases in public cloud services and remarkable triple-digit growth in AI-related product revenue for the fifth consecutive quarter according to the latest September quarter earnings.

In 2024, organizations are reimagining their operations and customer engagement strategies using Alibaba Cloud's cutting-edge cloud solutions. From the revamped AI infrastructure to proprietary Qwen LLM series and advanced AI analytics, these technologies and products have grown beyond just operational tools. They are the catalysts for a digital transformation, enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiencies across the Asian landscape.

Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, "We are thrilled to witness our robust cloud infrastructure and AI offerings empowering organizations across a diverse range of industries to further drive transformation in 2024 with our partners together. As the leading cloud service provider in Asia, we remain committed to helping our customers enhance their operations and deepen their connections with consumers, while collaborating with our ecosystem partners to unlock the full potential of AI and cloud technologies for businesses of all sizes."

Supporting Innovation in Japanese-language LLMs

In Japan, Lightblue, a University of Tokyo startup that develops AI solutions such as image analysis and natural language processing with the aim of AI democratization, has utilized Alibaba Cloud's Qwen to support the development of its Japanese-language LLMs.

By leveraging Alibaba Cloud's advanced architecture and training capabilities, Lightblue has been able to enhance its offerings for East Asian languages, specifically Japanese. The company also employed other cloud solutions from Alibaba Cloud such as Elastic Compute Service, Server Load Balancer and Object Storage Service which provides efficient and secure cloud services.

This collaboration highlights Alibaba Cloud's commitment to supporting technology startups in pursuing their innovative goals.

"Alibaba Cloud's Qwen has proven to be the best publicly available option for supporting Japanese. By fine-tuning our LLM with Qwen, we significantly improved its accuracy. This collaboration elevates our AI solutions and advances our mission to democratize technology in East Asia," said Shunichi Taniguchi, Director & Senior Researcher at Lightblue.

Revolutionizing image capture with great flexibility

In Malaysia, Pictureworks, a leading provider of innovative photography imaging solutions, has harnessed Alibaba Cloud's extensive AI and cloud technologies to revolutionize the flexibility and quality of high-resolution image capture.

This collaboration has been successfully implemented at seven premier tourist attractions across Asia, with additional projects underway. Notably, by utilizing Alibaba Cloud's robust and secure technologies, Pictureworks has produced over 150,000 photos at an award-winning theme park in Hong Kong.

Key solutions provided by Alibaba Cloud include its Platform for Artificial Intelligence (PAI), Function Compute, and Object Storage Services (OSS). PAI is designed to streamline the machine learning lifecycle, offering a fully managed service for deploying machine learning models, which enables Pictureworks to swiftly adjust AI models as needed within tight timelines.

Sharon Tse, CEO of Pictureworks, said, "Alibaba Cloud's technology has fundamentally transformed how we capture images at Pictureworks. The flexibility it provides allows us to produce high-quality photographs without relying on traditional setups, like green screens. This innovation not only enhances the quality of our work but also enriches the customer experience by creating more authentic and dynamic photographic memories."

Transforming Travel Experience with Significant Cost Reduction

Singapore's Atlas, an innovative B2B travel technology provider, has leveraged Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure and AI advancements to cater to a wide array of global travel sellers and low-cost airlines. By utilizing Alibaba Cloud's LLM Qwen and Model Studio platform, Atlas has implemented a digital chatbot that offers 24/7 customer support, efficiently addressing partner inquiries related to booking processes and payment options.

Since partnering with Alibaba Cloud in 2021, Atlas has achieved a remarkable 45% reduction in operational costs. This collaboration has helped Atlas evolve from a startup in Singapore to a leading player in the industry, transforming the low-cost flight market with its cutting-edge travel platform.

"Alibaba Cloud has played a key role in Atlas's rapid expansion by offering a scalable, secure infrastructure. We were drawn to Alibaba Cloud primarily for its developer-friendly user interface. Our collaboration has now extended to the field of AI, which has significantly enhanced efficiency and improved customers' experience," said Mary Li, Founder & CEO of Atlas.

Enhancing Customer Interactions in Skincare

Drunk Elephant, a renowned skincare brand acquired by Shiseido in 2019, deployed Alibaba Cloud's latest foundation model Qwen-max in its new customer chatbot named DRUNKGPT to enhance customer interactions in China. This 24/7 AI-powered skincare assistant responds to inquiries about product recommendations and skincare tips with nuanced and personalized responses. The collaboration aims to deliver a richer brand experience through innovative digital engagement opportunities.

To improve the accuracy and relevance of its responses, DRUNKGPT was further trained on the brand's knowledge database and optimized using various Alibaba Cloud AI services, including Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), vector recall, and a multi-agent framework.

"Utilizing Alibaba Cloud's advanced AI technologies allows us to create a more personalized and responsive experience for our customers," said Andy Cai, Brand Director of Drunk Elephant China, "We are excited about the potential of DRUNKGPT to transform how consumers connect with our brand."

AI Nutritionist with Personalized Tips

Haleon China, a prominent consumer health company, is utilizing Alibaba Cloud's Large Language Model (LLM) Qwen, along with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology to launch a specialized AI nutrition assistant solution called iNutrition for its Chinese consumers. This AI-powered expert accurately interprets consumer inquiries, delivering valuable nutritional guidance. It results from the integration of Qwen's robust capabilities and Haleon's extensive internal nutritional knowledge base.

"By integrating Alibaba Cloud's large model Qwen with Haleon's years of accumulated internal knowledge base, we provide one-on-one services to consumers, offering nutritional and health advice that is more closely tailored to each consumer's individual circumstances" said Bing Liu, Digital & Tech Head, Haleon Greater China.
Hashtag: #AlibabaCloud

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world's leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.

225647
News Source: Alibaba Cloud

09/12/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046401&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2024
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Spanne
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
04.12.24 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’274.83 19.65 BA4SLU
Short 12’515.69 13.87 7CSSMU
Short 12’984.10 8.93 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’774.70 06.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’317.70 19.98 SSZMIU
Long 11’051.45 13.87 SSRM3U
Long 10’565.14 8.83 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Handelsstart nach
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Mittag
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
SIX-Handel SMI beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones notiert zum Start des Dienstagshandels um seinen Vortagesschluss

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten