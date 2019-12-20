20.12.2019 03:08:00

Alibaba Cloud Announces Industry Leading Availability Commitments

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, unveiled an upgraded Service Level Agreement (SLA) with a heightened availability commitment for its Elastic Compute Service (ECS) solution -- an industry-leading 99.995% availability rate for services across multiple zones within a region. With the elevated availability standards, Alibaba Cloud has become the first major cloud player to provide service availability rates beyond 99.99% -- pushing the limits of cloud reliability and customer service by going beyond the industry norm.

Alibaba Cloud also raised its availability rate commitment for individual instances to 99.975% in this new SLA, another industry-leading move. Back in February 2018, Alibaba Cloud was the first to push the individual instances availability rate to 99.95%, a year ahead of other major Cloud platforms. The announcement of the new SLA is supported by the launch of a 12-month ECS free trial plan for small-to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to help them migrate to the cloud.

As cloud adoption continues to gain momentum across the world, more companies are deploying their mission-critical workloads on the cloud. Besides committing to the highest availability standards, Alibaba Cloud ECS instances also come with Anti-DDoS protection and disaster recovery capabilities to safeguard customer applications from attacks and accidents.

"As more IT applications and infrastructures across various industries transition to cloud-native platforms, Alibaba Cloud has the responsibility to ensure our customers can count on even higher levels of availability and reliability as they conduct their business in the cloud," said Jiangwei Jiang, Partner of Alibaba Group, Head of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Utility Products. "Our industry-leading cloud availability rates are codified in our Service Level Agreement and is part of our commitment to our customers that Alibaba Cloud is a reliable partner that will be there to support their growth ambitions every step of the way."

Alibaba Cloud's confidence in fulfilling the pledge stems from the performance charted by its recently launched 6th generation ECS instances, which is built around the groundbreaking X-Dragon chip developed in-house by Alibaba Cloud. Put to the test using challenging e-commerce scenarios, this next generation ECS demonstrated a remarkable 20% improvement in computing power, a 30% reduction in memory latency and 70% reduction in storage IO latency compared with last generation.

The extreme scalability and reliability of Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure ensured there was zero downtime during this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, with a record-shattering USD38.4 billion of Gross Merchandize Volume (GMV) transacted in 24 hours.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191220/2676941-1

SOURCE Alibaba Cloud

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
19.12.19
Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing & Lebensmittelbranche
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei
Novartis will teuerstes Medikament der Welt bis zu 100 Mal kostenlos abgeben
Übernahmekampf um JUST EAT verschärft sich - JUST EAT- und Takeaway.com-Aktie mit Verlusten
Wirecard erfährt Unterstützung von Analysten und Grossinvestoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit Zuwächsen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;