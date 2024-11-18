|
18.11.2024 01:20:47
Alibaba Announces Proposed Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes
(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) announced that it proposes to concurrently offer U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes and RMB-denominated senior unsecured notes. The offering of the USD Notes and the offering of the RMB Notes are not inter-conditional with each other. The principal amount, interest rates, maturity dates and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
Alibaba said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including repayment of offshore debt and share repurchases.
