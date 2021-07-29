Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts | Technavio

|
29.07.2021 05:30:00
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The algorithmic trading market is poised to grow by USD 3.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to strengthen your business growth potential
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the algorithmic trading market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the high demand for market surveillance, the rise in the integration of financial markets, the growing opportunities and demand in APAC.
The algorithmic trading market analysis includes components and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rise in the integration of financial markets as one of the prime reasons driving the algorithmic trading market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The algorithmic trading market covers the following areas:
Algorithmic Trading Market Sizing
Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast
Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AlgoTrader AG
- Argo SE
- Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC
- InfoReach Inc.
- Optiver VOF
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Tower Research Capital LLC
- uTrade
- VIRTU Financial Inc.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Digital Asset Management Market- The digital asset management market is segmented by type (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Digital Signature Market- The digital signature market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AlgoTrader AG
- Argo SE
- Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC
- InfoReach Inc.
- Optiver VOF
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Tower Research Capital LLC
- uTrade
- VIRTU Financial Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/algorithmic-trading-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algorithmic-trading-market-2021-2025-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecasts--technavio-301342452.html
SOURCE Technavio
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Mittwochshandel zulegen. Ohne gemeinsame Richtung präsentieren sich am Mittwoch die US-Börsen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost dominierten rote Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}