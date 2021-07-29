SMI 12’073 0.4%  SPI 15’515 0.4%  Dow 34’931 -0.4%  DAX 15’570 0.3%  Euro 1.0780 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’103 0.9%  Gold 1’806 0.4%  Bitcoin 36’507 1.5%  Dollar 0.9101 0.0%  Öl 74.8 0.1% 
29.07.2021 05:30:00

Algorithmic Trading Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The algorithmic trading market is poised to grow by USD 3.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled-Algorithmic Trading Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to strengthen your business growth potential
The report on the algorithmic trading market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the high demand for market surveillance, the rise in the integration of financial markets, the growing opportunities and demand in APAC.

The algorithmic trading market analysis includes components and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rise in the integration of financial markets as one of the prime reasons driving the algorithmic trading market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The algorithmic trading market covers the following areas:

Algorithmic Trading Market Sizing
Algorithmic Trading Market Forecast
Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AlgoTrader AG
  • Argo SE
  • Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC
  • InfoReach Inc.
  • Optiver VOF
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.
  • Tower Research Capital LLC
  • uTrade
  • VIRTU Financial Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Digital Asset Management Market- The digital asset management market is segmented by type (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Digital Signature Market- The digital signature market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Component
  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AlgoTrader AG
  • Argo SE
  • Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC
  • InfoReach Inc.
  • Optiver VOF
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.
  • Tower Research Capital LLC
  • uTrade
  • VIRTU Financial Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
﻿

