25.08.2020 11:11:00

Algeco appoints new Group CFO

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular space, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Gordon as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Simon will take up his role on 1stSeptember 2020, replacing Sunny Thakrar who will remain with the Group having been promoted to Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer.  Sunny will support Simon to ensure a full and effective transition and will continue to drive the Group's commercial strategy in his new role.

Simon was most recently CFO at Addison Lee, the world's largest executive car service operator, where he has supported the business with its organic and acquisition-led growth. Before joining Addison Lee in June 2018, Simon was CFO at Spire Healthcare Group from 2011-2018, and Virgin Active Group from 2004-2010.

Simon will be a key part of the Executive Team as it continues to make strong progress against its clear strategic priorities for driving profitability across the business through an efficient cost base, a focus on optimising sales volume and price through management of performance to the branch level, effective capital investment, and a targeted acquisition strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Higson, CEO said: "I am delighted to announce Simon's appointment. He is a highly experienced CFO with a strong track record of supporting companies in their growth, both organically and through acquisition, and in domestic and international markets.

On behalf of the Group, I would also like to thank Sunny for his enormous contribution to date in his role as CFO and congratulate him on his promotion. I am excited to continue to work with Simon, Sunny and the wider team to drive the business forward."

Simon Gordon said: "Thanks to the strategic actions that have taken place, Algeco has an incredibly exciting future ahead. I look forward to being part of the team as it continues to deliver value for customers, returns for investors and great opportunities for its people."

About Algeco
Algeco is the world's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting and BUKO Bouw & Winkels in The Netherlands, Malthus Uniteam and Wexus in Norway, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

