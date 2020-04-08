08.04.2020 10:08:00

Algeco Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

LONDON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Wednesday 15 April 2020 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, fourth quarter 2019 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.algeco.com/investors/financial-reports.html that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Algeco invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.algeco.com/investors/investor-registration.html

About Algeco

Algeco is the world's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 23 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting and BUKO Bouw & Winkels in The Netherlands, Malthus Uniteam in Norway, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:

Investor relations:
Phil Vellacott
investor.relations@algeco.com 
+44-(0)7841-563-541

Media enquiries:
Tulchan Communications
algeco@tulchangroup.com 
+44-(0)207-353-4200

