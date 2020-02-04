04.02.2020 13:13:00

Algeco Announces Completion of Malthus Uniteam

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Group, the leading modular space leasing business in Europe and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Malthus Uniteam from Reiten & Co Capital Partners, IKM Industri-Invest AS, Hodne Kapital AS, Maaseide Holding AS and other shareholders.

With a fleet of approximately 9,000 units, Malthus Uniteam is the leader in the Norwegian modular market and has a growing presence in Sweden. It has a long track record of supplying modular buildings, barracks, containers and building equipment, and in 2019 generated revenues of approximately €75 million (NOK 750 million), and EBITDA of approximately €20 million (NOK 200 million). 

Mike Smith, Chairman of Algeco, said: "This transaction transforms Algeco's position in the attractive Nordic modular space market, and further strengthens our presence across Europe. Malthus Uniteam's broad product range and strong customer base will ensure that Algeco is well placed to benefit from the continued strong growth of the Nordic markets. Furthermore, the customers of Malthus Uniteam will benefit from Algeco's industry-leading range of value-added products and services. We look forward to working with the management team on the next phase of growth."

Steinar Aasland, CEO of Malthus Uniteam said: "We are excited to have joined the Algeco Group and become part of the leading modular space provider in Europe. Malthus Uniteam has successfully established itself as the market leader in Norway and we look forward to being able to offer Algeco's VAPS 360 service offering to our customers, as well as further strengthening our presence across the Nordics."

About Malthus Uniteam Malthus Uniteam was created through the merger of Malthus and Uniteam in 2017, forming the leading provider of relocatable modular buildings in the Norwegian market. It supplies modular buildings, barracks and containers both to its domestic Norwegian market and internationally. It is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway, and has offices across Norway, Sweden and China.

About Algeco Algeco is Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart places for people to live, work and learn. We deliver for our customers, wherever, whatever and whenever the need. We are:

- Available: wherever the project, big or small, we can deliver anywhere. - Adaptable: whatever the customers need – space, furniture, equipment, connectivity – we provide turnkey solutions. - Reliable: whenever we are required we have the expertise to get it right first time.

Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 23 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting and BUKO Bouw & Winkels in The Netherlands, Malthus Uniteam in Norway, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:

Investor relations Phil Vellacott, investor.relations@algeco.com, 07841 563541

Media enquiries Tulchan Communications, algeco@tulchangroup.com, 0207 353 4200 

 

 

 

