17.01.2020 21:30:00
Algaecides Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Lucrative Opportunities in Aquaculture Applications
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algaecides - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Algaecides Market accounted for $2.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels and high efficiency and ease of use. However, regulatory issues and aquatic pesticide monitoring are hindering the market growth.
Amongst Application, aquaculture segment is estimated to have a significant growth over the estimated period. The adverse effect of environmental pollution on farm fishes through water-borne diseases can reduce the export value of the products; this has resulted in extensive application of algaecides.
By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to strong emphasis on controlling environmental pollution and supported by regulatory framework, especially in the U.S., has led to an increased demand for algaecides in the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Algaecides Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid
5.3 Solid
6 Global Algaecides Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Natural Algicides
6.3 Synthetic Algicides
7 Global Algaecides Market, By Mode of Action
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Selective
7.3 Selective
8 Global Algaecides Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide
8.3 Chelated Copper
8.4 Dyes and Colorants
8.5 Copper Sulfate
8.6 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
8.7 Other Types
8.7.1 Biologicals
8.7.2 Glyphosate
8.7.3 Phosphate Removers
8.7.4 Endothall & 2,4-D Salts
9 Global Algaecides Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sports & Recreational Centers
9.3 Aquaculture
9.4 Agriculture
9.5 Surface Water Treatment
9.6 Other Applications
9.6.1 Private Households
9.6.2 Industrial Water Treatment
10 Global Algaecides Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 The Dow Chemical Company
12.2 Bayer
12.3 BASF SE
12.4 Lonza Group AG
12.5 Syngenta
12.6 Baquacil
12.7 Astralpool
12.8 BioGuard
12.9 Lake Restoration
12.10 Easy-Life
12.11 Waterco Limited
