Algaecides Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Lucrative Opportunities in Aquaculture Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algaecides - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Algaecides Market accounted for $2.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels and high efficiency and ease of use. However, regulatory issues and aquatic pesticide monitoring are hindering the market growth.



Amongst Application, aquaculture segment is estimated to have a significant growth over the estimated period. The adverse effect of environmental pollution on farm fishes through water-borne diseases can reduce the export value of the products; this has resulted in extensive application of algaecides.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to strong emphasis on controlling environmental pollution and supported by regulatory framework, especially in the U.S., has led to an increased demand for algaecides in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Algaecides Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Solid



6 Global Algaecides Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Natural Algicides

6.3 Synthetic Algicides



7 Global Algaecides Market, By Mode of Action

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Selective

7.3 Selective



8 Global Algaecides Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide

8.3 Chelated Copper

8.4 Dyes and Colorants

8.5 Copper Sulfate

8.6 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

8.7 Other Types

8.7.1 Biologicals

8.7.2 Glyphosate

8.7.3 Phosphate Removers

8.7.4 Endothall & 2,4-D Salts



9 Global Algaecides Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sports & Recreational Centers

9.3 Aquaculture

9.4 Agriculture

9.5 Surface Water Treatment

9.6 Other Applications

9.6.1 Private Households

9.6.2 Industrial Water Treatment



10 Global Algaecides Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 The Dow Chemical Company

12.2 Bayer

12.3 BASF SE

12.4 Lonza Group AG

12.5 Syngenta

12.6 Baquacil

12.7 Astralpool

12.8 BioGuard

12.9 Lake Restoration

12.10 Easy-Life

12.11 Waterco Limited



