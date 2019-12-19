<
19.12.2019 08:46:00

Alfa Laval Wins SEK 65 Million Wastewater Treatment Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order for decanters to be installed in wastewater treatment plants in Italy. The order has a value of approximately SEK 65 million and is booked in the Decanter unit of the Food & Water Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval decanters to be used for dewatering sludge at the wastewater treatment plants. The order also includes service agreements

"We have a broad range of reliable and efficient products for wastewater treatment. Efficient treatment concentrates the sludge and makes it usable as fertilizer - and it also results in higher quantities of clean water, which is good for the environment," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.

Did you know that… that according to the UN World Water Development Report, on average, high-income countries treat about 70% of the municipal and industrial wastewater they generate - but in low-income countries, only 8% undergoes treatment of any kind?

About Alfa Laval  

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17,200 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:
Peter Torstensson
Senior Vice President, Communications
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31
Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-65-million-wastewater-treatment-order,c2995054

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/2995054/1164536.pdf

Release

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-65-million-wastewater-treatment-order-300977406.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

