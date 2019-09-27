<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.09.2019 08:44:00

Alfa Laval Wins SEK 110 Million Natural Gas Order

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply air cooler systems to a gas processing plant in the U.S. The order has a value of approximately SEK 110 million and is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with deliveries scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval Niagara's air cooler systems which will be used as part of a refrigeration system to separate the natural gas into its individual pure component streams - ethane, propane and butane. 

"Safety is key in all industrial processes and extremely important in the demanding applications in natural gas treatment. Our reliable air cooler systems are recognized for their safe performance which gives peace of mind to our customers in the gas industry," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. 

Did you know that… ethane, propane and butane can be separated from the natural gas and then used, for example, as feedstock for petrochemical plants, for household heating or as fuel for vehicles?

About Alfa Laval  

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson
Senior Vice President, Communications
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31
Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com 
https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-110-million-natural-gas-order,c2919389 
The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/2919389/1114552.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-sek-110-million-natural-gas-order-300926777.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Alfa Laval ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alfa Laval ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Frankreichs Grosskonzerne mit 50% Barriere
26.09.19
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
26.09.19
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
26.09.19
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alfa Laval AB 18.78 0.00% Alfa Laval AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Beyond Meat-Aktie schiesst hoch: McDonald's testet vegane Burger von Beyond Meat
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Leclanché-Aktie knickt ein: Leclanché mit tieferem Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Cevian verlangte wohl von thyssenkrupp-Chef Komplettverkauf der Aufzugsparte - Aktie im Plus
Im Rallymodus: Die MasterCard-Aktie stieg dieses Jahr schon rund 50%

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich stärker -- DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften einen grünen Start verbuchen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost weisen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB