Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announces the results of matters voted upon its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 72,794,052 votes were cast, representing 58.40% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date of the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Clynton R. Nauman 37,708,391 98.69% 502,295 1.31% Elaine Sanders 37,673,536 98.59% 537,150 1.41% Karen McMaster 37,665,808 98.57% 544,878 1.43% Michael D. Winn 37,738,692 98.76% 471,994 1.24% Richard N. Zimmer 37,707,540 98.68% 503,146 1.32% Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse 37,664,095 98.57% 546,591 1.43% Terry Krepiakevich 37,684,305 98.62% 526,381 1.38%

Shareholders also voted 82.02% in favour of the approval of annual award grants to independent directors in 2019, and 98.82% in favour to set the number of directors at seven. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors with 98.48% voting support.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns the majority of the historic high-grade Keno Hill Silver District (the "District") in Canada'sYukon Territory. Alexco has a long history of expanding Keno Hill's mineral resources through successful exploration and is currently advancing a development plan for the District. In 2019, the Company published a positive pre-feasibility study that estimates production of 1.12 million tonnes of ore at an average rate of 430 tonnes per day at an average grade of 805 grams per tonne silver over an 8-year mine life from the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Bellekeno and Lucky Queen deposits.

