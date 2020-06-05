05.06.2020 01:15:00

Alexco Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announces the results of matters voted upon its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 72,794,052 votes were cast, representing 58.40% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date of the Meeting. All nominated directors were elected with voting results tabulated as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage

Votes Withheld

Percentage

Clynton R. Nauman

37,708,391

98.69%

502,295

1.31%

Elaine Sanders

37,673,536

98.59%

537,150

1.41%

Karen McMaster

37,665,808

98.57%

544,878

1.43%

Michael D. Winn

37,738,692

98.76%

471,994

1.24%

Richard N. Zimmer

37,707,540

98.68%

503,146

1.32%

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse

37,664,095

98.57%

546,591

1.43%

Terry Krepiakevich

37,684,305

98.62%

526,381

1.38%

Shareholders also voted 82.02% in favour of the approval of annual award grants to independent directors in 2019, and 98.82% in favour to set the number of directors at seven. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors with 98.48% voting support.

About Alexco

Alexco is a Canadian primary silver company that owns the majority of the historic high-grade Keno Hill Silver District (the "District") in Canada'sYukon Territory. Alexco has a long history of expanding Keno Hill's mineral resources through successful exploration and is currently advancing a development plan for the District. In 2019, the Company published a positive pre-feasibility study that estimates production of 1.12 million tonnes of ore at an average rate of 430 tonnes per day at an average grade of 805 grams per tonne silver over an 8-year mine life from the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Bellekeno and Lucky Queen deposits.

Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods, made as of the date of this news release.  Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of activities and reports.  Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexco-reports-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301071130.html

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.

Nachrichten

